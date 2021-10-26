Latest update October 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

“Sweetie” vendor killed for allegedly sharing intimate photo of suspect on social media

Oct 26, 2021 News

– Wanted bulletin issued

Kaieteur News – A Charlestown “sweetie” vendor was on Sunday night killed reportedly over sharing a photograph on social media of the suspect and his girlfriend being intimate.

Wanted, Kevin Hendricks.

The dead man has been identified as Carl Cameron, 48, of Lot 33 Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect, 30-year-old Kevin Hendricks, of Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
According to police, it was around 18:00hrs on Sunday last, while Cameron was in front of his yard selling confectioneries, when Hendricks who was armed with a pointed object, suspected to be an ice-pick, reportedly walked up to him and stabbed him five times. Cameron was stabbed thrice to his chest and twice to his back.
The vendor fell to the ground and Hendricks made good his escape. Cameron was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving medical attention.

Dead, Carl Cameron.

His body was later transported to the hospital’s mortuary. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted shortly.
The matter was reported and checks were made for the suspect but he was not located. As such, anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 672-1390, 227-0968, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Kaieteur News understands, that one week prior to the fatal stabbing, the suspect had accused Cameron of sharing the intimate photograph on social media. This reportedly led to the feud between the two men leading to the death of Cameron.

