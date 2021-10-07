Latest update October 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana to host 50th Carifta Games in 2023

Oct 07, 2021 Sports

 

The 50th Carifta Games will be hosted by Guyana in 2023 at the National Track & Field Center

Kaieteur News – Guyana will have to wait until 2023 to host the much anticipated 50th Carifta Games following the announcement that Jamaica will host the 49th edition of the event next Easter.

Aubrey Hutson (Head of the AAG)

Head of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport has confirmed that the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletics Association has called upon Jamaica through the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to host the 2022 CARIFTA Games.

The last event was hosted in 2019 in the Cayman Islands with the 48th that was scheduled to be hosted by Bermuda being pushed back two years now due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Bermuda was scheduled to host the 48th games this year following 2020’s obvious postponement but was unable to do so due to a spike in cases and NACAC has taken the decision to cancel based on the Covid-19 regulations outlined by Bermuda.
Reports indicated that the Government of Bermuda required a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated visitors and said this was non-negotiable, making it highly impractical for there to be an Under-17 category as is the norm and for NACAC to stage the region’s premier junior track and field meet.
Garth Gayle, president of the JAAA, when asked of the possibility of Jamaica hosting the CARIFTA Games in 2022, responded: “Very strong.”
Meanwhile, Guyana’s Hutson noted that the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Sport along with Athletics Guyana has welcomed the 50th Carifta Championships being pushed back because it will allow for more time to ensure all systems are in place, especially on the infrastructural front.
Works have begun on a new stand at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, with the foundation also being set for a warm-up track. Ideally, the administrator mentioned that apart from the much needed resurfacing of the track, a long jump pit that runs alongside the 100m pathway is on the wish list of Athletics Guyana.
Hutson was keen to mention that the Athletics Guyana will not be able to host the 50th Carifta Games without the continued support of the state.

 

 

