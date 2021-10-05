USAID funds training for HIV/AIDS first responders

Kaieteur News – A graduation ceremony was held on October , last for 18 frontline healthcare workers who were trained under the USAID-funded Clinical Management Training Programme for HIV/AIDS. Ambassador Lynch attended the ceremony with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and Director of Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), Dr. Rosmond Adams. The eight-week training programme was offered by the University of Washington’s Department of Global Health, Global Health E-Learning in the U.S., and participated by representatives from CARICOM, healthcare providers at the National Care and Treatment Centre and St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital.

“The partnerships of events like these are a testament to our common goal to improve healthcare and the health delivery systems, for the benefit and prosperity for all,” said Ambassador Lynch.

The United States has provided Guyana with over US$185 million to fight HIV/AIDS since 2004, mostly through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history.