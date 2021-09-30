GPL’s East Canje substation gets Japan-funded upgrade

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light Inc.’s (GPL) Canefield, East Canje, Berbice substation has undergone an upgrade, reportedly to the tune of $1.4B, compliments of the government of Japan.

The upgrade, according to Prime Minister Mark Phillips, is expected to provide a “reliable, stable and efficient” supply of power to residents.

He revealed during the commissioning ceremony of the upgraded power station on Monday that this “is the first in many steps towards my government’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of GPL with regards to sustainable power generation to our citizens.”

While pointing out that the installation of the reactive compensator in the transmission is a first for GPL, Phillips noted that the new enhancement to the power station was made possible through a 2018 grant agreement signed between the Japanese government and the Guyana government “for the introduction of a renewable energy-efficient system.”

He noted that government is “committed to improving power generation and power stability throughout Guyana, including Region Six” and to ensure that the over 200,000 customer-base is supplied with enough power.

It was however highlighted by the PM that because the maintenance of the system seldom occurred during the previous administration, the power supply grid has been plagued with major and minor issues that have ultimately resulted in frequent power outages, much to the displeasure of the populace.

“However, GPL has since been involved in remedying these issues through continued extensive repairs to its transmission and distribution system and other critical areas that affect its overall functioning and efficiency,” the PM said.

Phillips also stated that power generation is the most demanded necessity of the 21st century, and with the effects of lack of power in the more developed countries, etc., such issues are bound to cause an impact on the economic development of a country. In this regard, he noted that administrations “must prioritise the maintenance and capacity building of institutions such as GPL to contribute to sustainable power supplies due to the long-term national benefits.”

He added that when one is to speak about long-term, the effects of climate change must be mentioned and the need to find deliberate ways to better utilise renewable energy to combat global warming, should be taken into consideration.

“As the world looks to switch to a fully sustainable global energy landscape, which can ultimately reduce energy use and cut cost, so too are we in Guyana working towards this goal and that goal is to use more renewable energy,” he asserted. Referring to a promise made in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic manifesto to provide stable and efficient energy supply, the Prime Minister noted that “our aim is to provide an additional 400 megawatts of newly installed capacity for residential and commercial industrial users.”

Phillips further stated that “this location in Canefield, this upgrade has been coupled with other maintenance work to build its capacity… As we look towards the immediate future, this project of reactive compensation is just the first of many planned for other substations at Good Hope, Sophia, and Edinburgh.” He confidently added “my government is steadfast in continuing its support to GPL as it seeks to further develop and improve the reliability and the quality of service to all our customers throughout Guyana.”

He, moreover, extended his appreciation to the Japanese government and expressed his hope for further collaboration as a way of strengthening bilateral relations in the future.

Also speaking briefly at the event was Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar. He also thanked the Japanese government and noted that while there were some issues with getting the project up and going, it is better now under its new management.

“What it means with this new power substation is that they will have more quality power coming to them, they will have a better intake of power, distribution of power,” he added.

Also present at the commissioning ceremony was the Ambassador of Japan, Tatsua Hirayama, and regional officials.