Gold is Money claim Wayne Heber birth anniversary dominoes

Aug 30, 2021 Sports

The victorious Gold is Money collects their prize.

The runner up C7 team.

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money won the Wayne Herber birth anniversary dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Turning Point.
Gold is Money, arguably one of the most dominant teams this season, chalked up 76 games to beat C7 with 75 and R and R who made 63 in the final.
Shawn Morgan top scored for the winners with 16 games, while Imtiaz Ali and Clearance Whitehead made 13 each and Mahendra Sankar got 12.
Sheldon Gurrick and Osborne Braithwaite marked 15 games each for the runner up side, while Bryan Edwards contributed 12. Lloyd Rollins made 12 for R and R.
The winning team pocketed a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third place $50,000.

