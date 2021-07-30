Venezuelan women trapped, killed in fire

Kaieteur News – Two Venezuelan women yesterday morning perished in a fire at an apartment building located at Lot 136 Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. They were identified as 25-year-old Maria Lina Texidor Alonso and 44-year-old Maria Alejandra Patiño Benjamin.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was informed of the fire around 08:45hrs at the Vizion Hotel and Apartment buildings. The apartment building that was on fire is the second building from the road in the yard.

Kaieteur News was told that the firefighters had difficulty gaining entry into the building due to the fact that the apartments were heavily grilled. As a result, the firefighters had to break the grill door and the wooden door.

An onlooker related to this publication, while the firefighters were struggling to gain entry into the building, screams for help could be heard from some distance because the two women were trapped inside.

It was initially believed that a third victim also perished in the fire, however, Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, later confirmed that the male who was trapped in the apartment building managed to escape, without any injuries.

The Fire Chief also informed reporters that when the firefighters gained entry, the women’s charred remains were discovered. One of the women was found lying on the bed and the other was found at the back of the apartment in the bathroom.

The GFS in a release noted that the top floor of the building was severely damaged while the ground floor suffered water damages leaving a total of thirteen persons homeless. However, up to press time the origin of the fire was unknown and the investigation into the fire in ongoing.

Moreover, Kaieteur News was told that Alonso and Benjamin shared an apartment together. Benjamin’s relatives told this publication that she had informed them that she will be moving back to Bolivar City, Venezuela, where she’s from due to domestic issues.

The woman’s relatives also noted that she is a businesswoman and a mother of two. According to them, the woman usually sends items from Guyana to sell in Venezuela.