Latest update July 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Venezuelan women trapped, killed in fire

Jul 30, 2021 News

Scenes from the fire yesterday.

Kaieteur News – Two Venezuelan women yesterday morning perished in a fire at an apartment building located at Lot 136 Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. They were identified as 25-year-old Maria Lina Texidor Alonso and 44-year-old Maria Alejandra Patiño Benjamin.

Dead, Maria Lina Texidor Alonso.

Dead, Maria Alejandra Patiño Benjamin.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was informed of the fire around 08:45hrs at the Vizion Hotel and Apartment buildings. The apartment building that was on fire is the second building from the road in the yard.
Kaieteur News was told that the firefighters had difficulty gaining entry into the building due to the fact that the apartments were heavily grilled. As a result, the firefighters had to break the grill door and the wooden door.
An onlooker related to this publication, while the firefighters were struggling to gain entry into the building, screams for help could be heard from some distance because the two women were trapped inside.
It was initially believed that a third victim also perished in the fire, however, Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, later confirmed that the male who was trapped in the apartment building managed to escape, without any injuries.

Guyana Fire Service photos from the fire scene.

The Fire Chief also informed reporters that when the firefighters gained entry, the women’s charred remains were discovered. One of the women was found lying on the bed and the other was found at the back of the apartment in the bathroom.
The GFS in a release noted that the top floor of the building was severely damaged while the ground floor suffered water damages leaving a total of thirteen persons homeless. However, up to press time the origin of the fire was unknown and the investigation into the fire in ongoing.
Moreover, Kaieteur News was told that Alonso and Benjamin shared an apartment together. Benjamin’s relatives told this publication that she had informed them that she will be moving back to Bolivar City, Venezuela, where she’s from due to domestic issues.
The woman’s relatives also noted that she is a businesswoman and a mother of two. According to them, the woman usually sends items from Guyana to sell in Venezuela.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship

GAPLF 2021 Intermediates/Masters Championship

Jul 30, 2021

Past and future athletes showcase power… Kaieteur News – The oldest and youngest competitors at last Sunday’s Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediates and Masters...
Read More
“I’m in the best shape of my life” – Campbell; supported by GOA, Space Gym and Fitness Express

“I’m in the best shape of my life” –...

Jul 30, 2021

SPARTANS REIGNS! Wins the late Faye Joseph – Gold is Money sponsored Domino Birth Anniversary Competition

SPARTANS REIGNS! Wins the late Faye Joseph...

Jul 29, 2021

Second round of exhibition volleyball games on Tomorrow night

Second round of exhibition volleyball games on...

Jul 29, 2021

Caribbean Champ Clarke gets boost from Dr. Dukhi

Caribbean Champ Clarke gets boost from Dr. Dukhi

Jul 29, 2021

Allard’s 127 not out highlights ORSCA’s third round

Allard’s 127 not out highlights ORSCA’s third...

Jul 29, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]