Fitness levels of players improving daily; warm up matches were key components – Assistant Coach Wilson Toledo

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup…

By Franklin Wilson in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida compliments of the GFF

Kaieteur News – Assistant Coach and Physical Trainer of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Wilson Toledo, is happy with the gradual improvement in fitness levels of his charges as preparations for Saturday’s 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Preliminary game against Guatemala continues here in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.Training continued yesterday afternoon for the players after their second warm-up match against Bermuda which they won by the lone goal of that match on Monday afternoon at The Gardens North County District Park Soccer Field. Training Squad Player, Ryan Khedoo scored in the 85th minute.

On Saturday last at the same venue, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ won their first warm-up match against the Miami Dade FC 3-1 with a double off the boot of Stephen Duke-McKenna, Omari Glasgow netting the other.

The two matches coupled with the fact that the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) once again has invested in the team hitting the road early to ensure that players are afforded the opportunity to train together ahead of competition, have been applauded by Toledo.

“Our evaluation of the fitness levels so far especially after those two matches is very good. They played hard in both games and that is exactly what we wanted them to do. But more important for us was to see them adapting to the positioning, being disciplined in attack and defence as well as the system, among some other things. But both games were very good for our analysis of the players.”

Even before arriving in Florida, training for the local players would have been ongoing four times weekly whilst the overseas based players were also being monitored by the Technical staff.

Toledo also noted that during the two games, the players displayed admirable power and endurance.

“Once we can maintain our discipline and commitment as well as focus and work as a team, we would be able to do our best against a very tough opponent come Saturday.”

