Atwell receives death threat from cutlass wielding assailant

– Perpetrator released on bail until Court hearing on Friday

By Sean Devers

Former Boxing World title contender Clive Atwell must have thought of his near death experience six years ago, on October 24, 2015, when he fought Dexter Gonsalves in the WBC FECARBOX Lightweight title fight, would be the last time someone would attack his head.

However, at 7: 40 AM last Sunday while preaching the Gospel at the Rome Methodist Church in Agricola, 40-year-old Kwesi Alves of 71 Remus Street, Agricola, brandishing a cutlass, threatened to kill Atwell and even fired a few chops to his head which grazed the former Caribbean Featherweight and WBC–CABOFE Super Lightweight Champion just above his eyebrow and his nose.

The cuts he sustained were not series but left his seven-year-old son Alex, his wife Altavi and the congregation, severely traumatised.

The incident was sparked by allegations that Pastor Atwell allowed someone to be buried in front of Alves’ mother’s grave in the Cemetery which is located opposite the Church in Agricola.

Alves claimed that Atwell has to take responsibility with his life.

Alves’ sister said that their mother was buried 21 years ago and her brother would usually consume alcohol and that she was fed up with his behaviour.

His sister said she told him that somebody burying their family member in front of where their mother tomb was built has nothing do with Pastor Atwell or him and the pastor has nothing to do with his accusations.

“If I don’t kill him now I will kill him soon,” the irate Alves allegedly threatened.

Atwell’s distraught wife Altavi Atwell, who is pregnant, claimed that alcohol was not the real excuse with him wanting to kill her husband and feels this seems to a personal by the way he ranted and raged.

According to a member of the congregation, Pastor Atwell and his family, along with another church member arrived at the Rome Methodist Church early to prepare for Sunday service.

As pastor Atwell was setting up the hand wash sink at the church entrance, in accordance with the standard COVID protocols, he said he noticed Alves approach the church waving a cutlass chanting, “yah s***** gon dead today a fed up a yah”.

With quick action of those present they managed to close the doors and windows preventing the man from entering however he managed to cut the Pastor Atwell across his eyebrows and nose with the cutlass.

Atwell informed that he called the Police Outpost to find out what was happening.

“I was then informed that Alves was in their custody and he was to report to the Police Outpost to provide a statement. What was surprising and worrying to me was when I heard this man was released from custody the same day of the incident,” said Atwell.

Despite his threats the perpetrator was released on bail and is free to carry out his threats before his Court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

On the night of his last fight he was rushed to a city hospital where he was diagnosed with Subdural Hematomas Hemorrhage and an emergency surgery was done to decompress the swelling which was jamming on his central nervous system.

The former world rated pugilist, with a professional record of 17 fights, 13 wins, 3 losses with 7 KOs, did not let his situation get the best of him but instead was determined to be a fighter out of the ring with the continued love, support, encouragement and help of his wife, Altavi, who continues to be his number one supporter.

A successful Corrective Surgery which was done on August 17, 2016 at the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where a titanium mesh was used to cover the hole in his skull.

A committee member of the Central Management Committee for Constituency 15, Atwell has resuscitated the Ricola Boxing Gym and functions as Coach when called upon to assist young Boxers by President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle.

As an Entrepreneur, Atwell, owns an establishment offering Plumbing and a Documentation Services centre, he is also the Coach of Ricola Boxing Gym and is also the Lay Pastor where he plays a key role in the repairing of the Church building.

