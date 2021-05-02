Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store Supports Wiltshire dominoes

May 02, 2021 Sports

Garfield Shepherd presents a trophy to Mark Wiltshire.

Arthur Chung (right) accepts the trophy from Garfield Shepherd.

Kaieteur News – Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store has supported the Mark Wiltshire dominoes tournament which commenced yesterday at Supervisor Club in Linden. Garfield Shepherd of Snook’s Variety recently handed over two trophies to the organisers which will be given to the outstanding teams.
The winning team will take home $175,000, a trophy and nine medals, the runner will pocket $75,000 and a trophy, third place $35,000 and a trophy and fourth place $15,000 and a trophy.
The most valuable player will receive $10,000, while the best female player will collect $10,000 and a hamper.
The competition concludes today.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions

May 02, 2021

Laured ‘the Lion’ Stewart aiming to devour opponent By Sean Devers The Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions is planning to stage a pulsating International Boxing card in Guyana which...
Read More
Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store Supports Wiltshire dominoes

Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store...

May 02, 2021

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

Shihan A. Nazim Yassim has done it again

May 02, 2021

Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give back

Former cyclists Keith Massey and Cyril Hunte give...

May 02, 2021

Archibald gets success in Texas despite the elements

Archibald gets success in Texas despite the...

May 02, 2021

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts Tournament in Progress

Incident sparks as Women’s World Draughts...

May 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • For the unions make us weak!

    Kaieteur News – It is said that when boxers are preparing for a fight that they should reduce their amorous activities... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]