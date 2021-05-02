Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store Supports Wiltshire dominoes

Latest update May 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 02, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Snook’s Jewellery and Variety Store has supported the Mark Wiltshire dominoes tournament which commenced yesterday at Supervisor Club in Linden. Garfield Shepherd of Snook’s Variety recently handed over two trophies to the organisers which will be given to the outstanding teams.
The winning team will take home $175,000, a trophy and nine medals, the runner will pocket $75,000 and a trophy, third place $35,000 and a trophy and fourth place $15,000 and a trophy.
The most valuable player will receive $10,000, while the best female player will collect $10,000 and a hamper.
The competition concludes today.
