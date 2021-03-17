Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Security guard who was found with stolen items, charged

Mar 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A security guard who was caught with several stolen items made his first court appearance on Monday and was placed on $60,000 bail.
The man was identified as, Carl Klass, 30, of Lot 269 Beverly Close Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge alleged that on December 11th, 2020, at Lot 651, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Klass had one 65-inch Samsung television, one 32-inch Samsung television, one 32-inch Element television, one Pioneer touch screen deck, four Amazon Firestick devices, one six-channel DVR, one black G-Shock watch, 15 bottles of cologne, four bottles of alcohol, all of which were unlawfully obtained.
He pleaded not guilty and was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned to April, 23rd, 2021.

