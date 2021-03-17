Security guard who was found with stolen items, charged

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A security guard who was caught with several stolen items made his first court appearance on Monday and was placed on $60,000 bail.
The man was identified as, Carl Klass, 30, of Lot 269 Beverly Close Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge alleged that on December 11th, 2020, at Lot 651, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Klass had one 65-inch Samsung television, one 32-inch Samsung television, one 32-inch Element television, one Pioneer touch screen deck, four Amazon Firestick devices, one six-channel DVR, one black G-Shock watch, 15 bottles of cologne, four bottles of alcohol, all of which were unlawfully obtained.
He pleaded not guilty and was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned to April, 23rd, 2021.
Mar 17, 2021Kaieteur News – Underdog chalked up 74 games to win the Alex Chung dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. James Ramnarine made...
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – A serious movie, Judas and the Black Messiah, about a tragic event in the life of Black struggles in... more
Kaieteur News – The Irfaan Ali administration began its term on turbo charge. The first few months saw things moving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]