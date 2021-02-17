Court rules Demerara Cricket Board elections to be held on Friday

– Appeal filed

Kaieteur News – The High Court on Monday ruled that the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) election of office-bearers is to be held on Friday, February 19. The meeting to elect the DCB Executive has been scheduled for 11:00hrs at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Lance Gibbs and New Garden Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown. However, it was disclosed that an appeal of the decision has been filed.

The five associations affiliated to the DCB are mandated to submit delegates by today. However, after the ruling by Justice Navindra Singh, three of the five associations under the governance of the DCB; Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) and Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) were in full compliance providing their list of delegates to contest the elections.

The other two associations with voting rights are the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) and the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) who did not produce a list at that time.

The GCA, ECCB, EBCA and WDCA have seven votes each, while the UDCA has three for a total of 31 votes to determine the DCB elections.

However, following the Supreme Court ruling an appeal was filed to set aside the decision.

More details as this development unveils.

Following a decision in September last when the Court of Appeal ruled that the Cricket Administration Act be restored to its original condition, this paved the way for the DCB elections and the subsequent Guyana Cricket Board elections which are to be held hereafter.

All will now have to wait for the legal moves to determine if these DCB elections, to be held on Friday, will go ahead as was initially ordered by the Court on Monday last.