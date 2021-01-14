Cops nab cutlass bandits who beat and rob teacher

Kaieteur News – Quick response by Brickdam police resulted in the capture of two cutlass bandits who on Tuesday reportedly attacked, beat and robbed a 19-year-old teacher in the Stabroek Market area.

According to police, three cutlass-wielding bandits robbed Yogeshwar Seemangall of Barama Compound, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) around 20:45 hrs.

Seemangall was at the time heading to the route 42 bus park. The three men approached him – one of them armed with a cutlass – and began beating him. In the process the men took away, his haversack and his Samsung smart phone valued $71,000. The men also carted off his ear pods.

Seemangall reported the matter right away and ranks responded immediately and cornered two of the bandits on Lombard Street, while the third got away. Police found the two men with the cutlass along with Seemangall’s ear pods and haversack in their possession. His cellphone, however, was not found.

The suspects, Kaieteur News was told, informed the ranks that the third bandit had the phone with him.

The men were arrested and placed in the lock-ups as efforts are being made to locate the third suspect, who is believed to be a resident of Leopold Street.