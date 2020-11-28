Prima facie case made out against ex-cops

Saga murder …

Kaieteur News – A prima facie case was yesterday made out against two former policemen, accused of being involved in the killing of Godfrey Scipio, known as “Saga,” who was shot dead in 2017.

The accused are, former best cop Derwin Eastman and Jameson Williams, a former constable of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

When the matter was called yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the Magistrate ruled that a prima facie case has been made out against the duo.

In her ruling the Magistrate stated that sufficient evidence was presented to the court for the duo to be implicated in the murder. As a result of the ruling, Eastman and Williams opted to lead their defense. They are expected to call witnesses on December 11, 2020, when the matter is expected to continue.

Scipio of Durban Street, Wortmanville, had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery. According to the police, he was shot in the chest as he was leaving a city hotel on October 27, 2017.

Ex-con, Aubrey Bobb, 27, of Kitty, Georgetown, was last year committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of the businessman. After Bobb was arrested for the murder of the businessman, he implicated Eastman and Williams, in the crime.

It is reported that Bobb alleged that Eastman is the mastermind behind Saga’s murder, since he allegedly provided the weapon.

Police had stated that Bobb was nabbed at his William Street, Kitty, Georgetown home, which is located a few buildings from where the killing occurred.

Kaieteur News understands that CCTV footage of the attack helped investigators to identify and track him down.

Bobb allegedly told detectives that he was in the area, and saw Scipio, who was wearing a gold chain, enter the hotel. At the time, Bobb claimed he was armed with an icepick, but later decided that a gun would be more effective.

It was also reported that when Scipio exited the hotel, Bobb relieved the businessman of a gold chain and shot him.