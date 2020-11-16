Over 150 land titles distributed during housing drive in Region Six

Kaieteur News – Over 150 Berbicians who have been waiting for years to be given their land titles to start building their homes were on Friday presented with those titles at the Ministry of Housing’s housing drive in Tain, Berbice, Region 6.

At the event titled ‘Dream Realised’, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, told those present that the objective of the massive drive was to provide those who have been allocated house lots with the opportunity to commence the process of construction. With the title in hand, persons will now be able to approach the banks for loans to begin building.

Over the years, there has been a backlog in persons given the green light to start building. Many have complained bitterly about applying for house lots but years later have not been given approval or are yet to receive titles or transports for their land.

Minister Rodrigues acknowledged that “owning your own home is one of the biggest achievements in one’s life…we have expedited the transports and titles that were kept at the ministry that were in a backlog and we are trying to get it through the system.” She disclosed that there are over 2000 titles that were not distributed, “so we immediately put things in place to have that expedited for you.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, reiterated that over time, the Ministry will be reviewing the regional office to strengthen it. He mentioned that the Central Housing and Planning Authority has interviewed over 3000 new applicants in the past three months with 176 of those applications coming from Berbice. However, there are over 70,000 active applicants waiting in the system.

Minister Croal noted that thus far, over 40 contracts were awarded to prepare new housing schemes and as such government “is asking for patience to put systems in place to make your lives comfortable.”

As it relates to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Minister Croal disclosed that, “they are working to receive funding in a large way to ensure that we can have a number of treatment plants to improve the quality of water.”

Several persons were eager to express satisfaction at the move made by government to help them to acquire their land titles. According to them, although the wait was long, they can now move ahead with approaching the banks for loans to start their homes.

Persons were also given the opportunity to meet with the Ministers at the event hosted at the UG Tain campus tarmac in order to raise matters of concern to them. Also present were representatives of lending institutions, insurance companies GWI.