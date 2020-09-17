US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

The Guyana Golf Association announced yesterday that hundreds golf clubs and other equipment were part of a contribution made towards the development of the sport in Guyana by Bob Maibusch, owner of Pine Grove Springs Golf Course in New Hampshire, USA.

Mr. Maibusch was contacted by the President of the Association Aleem Hussain and he readily agreed to assist with the growth of the game especially in light of the recent attention being given by women and children since the opening of the Nexgen Golf Academy and Driving Range on Woolford Avenue in the heart of Georgetown in June 2020.

Bob and his daughter are heavily involved in the teaching, design and operations of Golf courses around the United States and instantly agreed to partner with the Guyana Golf Association, in his words “for the love of the game.”

The equipment was collected and shipped through the sterling efforts of Aleena and Bill Knight in New York and should arrive in Guyana by the end of this month. The energetic couple took hours out of their busy schedule to make several trips to New Hampshire, and several days to pack and ship the golf clubs and supplies.

Mr. Hussain said that the equipment was much needed and would supplement the previous sets contributed by Danny Ramnarain and Anwar ‘Buddy’ Shaffie (on behalf of several Guyanese golfers), Colin Ming, and the Shafura Hussain Foundation over the past few months.

“With the help of so many people, we are now in a strong position to provide equipment, balls and training for hundreds of students and newcomers to the sport,” said Hussain.

The Nexgen Golf Academy in partnership with the Scouts Association of Guyana and the Guyana Teachers Union has seen over 300 new persons participate in the sport in less than two months.

As discussed with Minister Charles Ramson, golf is one of the sports that allows for social distancing, creates a fun outdoor activity for children in these trying times and helps to build a sense of character for persons not interested in team sports.

The Golf Association plans on expanding the game into as many regions as possible and is asking that schools, organizations and persons from various regions contact them to see how a programme can be started in their area now that equipment is available.

The Academy and Driving Range on Woolford Avenue is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day and can accommodate up to 20 persons per hour (complying with social distancing requirements).

For more information on how you can learn the game or sharpen your skills, simply stop by, call 645-0944 or contact them on Facebook.