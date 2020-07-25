Nineteen-year-old lures, rapes minor in Health Post

A 19-year-old man has allegedly lured and raped a 13 year old student of Kako Village, Upper Mazaruni.

It is understood that on Wednesday July 15, the victim and her sister went to the suspect’s home to watch a movie. According to information received, the suspect and victim are related.

After some time, the victim’s sister left the home and the suspect used the opportunity to invite the victim into a room at the village’s Health Post, which is located next to his home. He then proceeded to sexually assault the child, until he was interrupted by the victim’s sister.

The village captain was notified and a police report was filed on Sunday July, 19. A medical report was also obtained. The suspect was apprehended and later released on $100,000 station bail, after having spent 72 hours in the lock up. As the police await information on the charges to be laid, he is required to report daily to the police station.