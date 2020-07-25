Latest update July 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nineteen-year-old lures, rapes minor in Health Post

Jul 25, 2020 News 0

A 19-year-old man has allegedly lured and raped a 13 year old student of Kako Village, Upper Mazaruni.
It is understood that on Wednesday July 15, the victim and her sister went to the suspect’s home to watch a movie. According to information received, the suspect and victim are related.
After some time, the victim’s sister left the home and the suspect used the opportunity to invite the victim into a room at the village’s Health Post, which is located next to his home. He then proceeded to sexually assault the child, until he was interrupted by the victim’s sister.
The village captain was notified and a police report was filed on Sunday July, 19. A medical report was also obtained. The suspect was apprehended and later released on $100,000 station bail, after having spent 72 hours in the lock up. As the police await information on the charges to be laid, he is required to report daily to the police station.

Similar Articles

Sports

Boxers finally return home after eventual frustrating stint in Cuba

Boxers finally return home after eventual frustrating stint in Cuba

Jul 25, 2020

The four Olympic hopeful boxers, who journeyed to Cuba for a training stint and were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, returned home last evening. Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam, Dennis...
Read More
Pope, Buttler help England recover against West Indies in decisive Test

Pope, Buttler help England recover against West...

Jul 25, 2020

Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United States on Windies Cricket

Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United...

Jul 25, 2020

Merriman Funeral Home Inc supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Merriman Funeral Home Inc supports Wiltshire...

Jul 25, 2020

‘I was tricked into becoming an Athletics Coach’ says Lyndon Wilson

‘I was tricked into becoming an Athletics...

Jul 25, 2020

GFF’s Forde not surprised with Walter Moore’s ambitious transition to coaching

GFF’s Forde not surprised with Walter Moore’s...

Jul 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • How was the curfew for you?

    The COVID-curfew has presented some difficulties for persons and families. A great many persons simply found it difficult... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019