Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Venezuelan national missing after falling into Cuyuni River

Jul 09, 2020 News 0

A 19-year-old Venezuelan national, Bryan Gonzalez, is feared dead after he fell off a boat into the Cuyuni River.

Feared dead: Bryan Gonzalez

A search is ongoing. The incident reportedly occurred around midday on Monday.
Police said that Gonzalez had joined a boat transporting fuel at a landing just below Devil’s Hole, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
He asked the captain to drop him off at Devil’s Hole.
He sat on a bucket on top one of the fuel drums.
Sometime later while they were traveling, the bucket slipped and Gonzalez reportedly fell overboard. Porters who were on the boat plunged behind to rescue him but he had disappeared.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

For Berbician Jonathon Rampersaud the sky is the limit

Jul 09, 2020

…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Read More
GOA and GBA reps donate blood

GOA and GBA reps donate blood

Jul 09, 2020

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month break

Guyanese Cort back on the track after seven-month...

Jul 08, 2020

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected families

KFDA continues to assist Covid-19 affected...

Jul 07, 2020

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County leg-spinner Sammy Boodhoo

How ‘Lady Luck’ missed Ex Inter-County...

Jul 07, 2020

GOA urging members to donate blood

GOA urging members to donate blood

Jul 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019