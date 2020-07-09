Venezuelan national missing after falling into Cuyuni River

A 19-year-old Venezuelan national, Bryan Gonzalez, is feared dead after he fell off a boat into the Cuyuni River.

A search is ongoing. The incident reportedly occurred around midday on Monday.

Police said that Gonzalez had joined a boat transporting fuel at a landing just below Devil’s Hole, Cuyuni, Region Seven.

He asked the captain to drop him off at Devil’s Hole.

He sat on a bucket on top one of the fuel drums.

Sometime later while they were traveling, the bucket slipped and Gonzalez reportedly fell overboard. Porters who were on the boat plunged behind to rescue him but he had disappeared.