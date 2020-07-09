Venezuelan national missing after falling into Cuyuni River

Latest update July 9th, 2020 12:30 AM
A 19-year-old Venezuelan national, Bryan Gonzalez, is feared dead after he fell off a boat into the Cuyuni River.
A search is ongoing. The incident reportedly occurred around midday on Monday.
Police said that Gonzalez had joined a boat transporting fuel at a landing just below Devil’s Hole, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
He asked the captain to drop him off at Devil’s Hole.
He sat on a bucket on top one of the fuel drums.
Sometime later while they were traveling, the bucket slipped and Gonzalez reportedly fell overboard. Porters who were on the boat plunged behind to rescue him but he had disappeared.
Jul 09, 2020…. Despite some early set backs By Sean Devers Arguable the best U-17 cricketer in the Ancient County of Berbice, Jonathon Rampersaud is a genuine all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a crafty...
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
Jul 07, 2020
It was obvious, even to a moron, the APNU and AFC were trying to intimidate the EU Ambassador, American Ambassador, Canadian... more
The outcome of the elections of 2nd March 2020 will not be decided today by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ); it will... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]