Correction

Kaieteur News wishes to clarify an article which was published in its June 27, edition titled, “City Mayor introduces rates and taxes amnesty for rest of year.” Persons are advised that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) have decided that it will not charge interest on the General Rates and Taxes for 2020 only.

City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, highlighted in a Facebook post, “In light of the foregoing, I wish to put on record that there is no amnesty on the General Rates and Taxes for individuals and businesses, but only a waiver of the interest on the said taxes for the year 2020. Therefore individuals and businesses will be required to pay their rates and taxes for 2020, but no interest will be charged on those payments.”

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the office of the Town Clerk via telephone number 226-7717.