Medical professional considers lawsuit over false claim of electoral fraud

Ramona Chanderballi, a young medical professional is considering legal action against the Guyana Police Force after her name ended up among a list of persons who purportedly committed electoral fraud.

Chanderballi a resident of Windsor Forest West Coast Demerara said that she was shocked to find out that her name was objected to by the Coalition and placed on the observation list for polling district 332222E as a person who voted but was not in the country.

In a video message posted on facebook to refute the claims, Chanderballi noted she exercised her constitutional right to vote on March 2, 2020. According to her, that was the last time she was out of the country was in June 2019.

“I was abroad for just over a week while I attended the international scientific conference in the USA, where I was the first Guyanese to attend and represent this country,” she said

She continued that “As a young professional, I have spent my entire life in service of the Guyanese people.

I’m currently a frontline health worker and I represent Guyana on a number of local and international forums. This breach of my privacy is a direct attack on my reputation both locally and abroad.”

Given the far reaching effects of such an allegation, Chanderballi has sought legal advice on how to proceed with the matter. She is already considering filing a lawsuit against the persons responsible for placing her name on the list.

The young medical professional revealed that her lawyer has prepared a letter to the Chief Immigration Officer demanding answers as to who requested the release of her personal information as well as on whose authority and under what legal provision that information was disclosed without her knowledge or consent.

Chanderballi had said she feels violated that her name was included on the list of persons who purportedly committed electoral fraud.

“I feel violated that my personal records and information on my travels are being accessed by persons I do not know and have not consented to them accessing same.

I also feel violated that my name was added to a list and distributed to numerous persons to support a clear lie.

I demand to know who released my personal information, I demand to know who published my personal information on that list claiming I migrated and committed electoral fraud. I demand to know how many people have possession of my personal travel records.

“This is a violation of my right to privacy and it places a very public accusation of electoral fraud against me as a young professional. I condemn this act and call on all Guyanese to do the same,” she said

Chanderballi is not the only person who has come forward to refute the claims.

Kaieteur News has uncovered more than 26 persons whose names have been wrongly placed on the list of ‘overseas voters.’

The persons have all verified that they were in the country and voted at the March 2, 2020 Regional and General Elections contrary to claims of the APNU+AFC.

Late last month, APNU+AFC campaign co-chair Joseph Harmon wrote a letter to the GECOM Chairperson Justice Retired Claudette Singh claiming there was evidence of electoral fraud.

In the letter Harmon stated that “During the recount, agents of APNU+AFC made objections at the counting stations to the voting and counting of ballots by certain electors after the counting agents indicated that the said electors were recorded as having voted at the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Our investigations have revealed that electors were outside the jurisdiction and were recorded as voted.”

Additionally a list containing 207 names, along with that letter, was forwarded to the Commissioner of Police.

A list containing 172 of those names was returned and ‘confirmed’ as being out the country on Elections Day by the Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Ewart Wray. Kaieteur News saw and published a subsequent list submitted on 30 May that had 310 persons.

The Police Force had responded to the first article by Kaieteur News featuring just three persons refuting the claims, insisting on the accuracy of the information given to GECOM.

Since then several other persons have come forward and requests for comment from the Force on subsequent articles have gone unanswered.