125 COVID-hit E’bo families benefit from food hampers

One hundred and twenty-five food hampers were last Monday distributed to families along the Essequibo Coast.

The families who benefitted are reportedly feeling the blunt effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was birthed by Sergeant Gladwin Handover, who was named best cop in Guyana last year.

Kaieteur News understands that the gesture was supported heavily by Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation, businessman Neil Sukhlall of Impressions and the Guyana Police Force.

Handover, who works at the Police Training College, Suddie, said that the initiative is geared at bringing relief to families who may be going through a “rough” time through the present pandemic.

“I have since embarked on this project in an effort to help my fellow Guyanese through this rough time.”

The hampers include essential items like toilet papers, potatoes, garlic, onions and chowmein.

According to the Best Cop, the initiative will be continuous as long as donations are readily accessible.

Amongst the communities that benefited from last Monday’s distribution were Sandpit, the Red Village, Pomona and Cullen.

Just last month, Handover spearheaded an initiative, which resulted in the installation of 24 sinks at various locations on the Essequibo Coast.

This was part an effort to promote sanitization in the fight against COVID-19 on the Essequibo Coast.

During an interview with this publication, the policeman urged that citizens come on board to assist the less fortunate.

“I am not rich but I can still do little things to help others. Anyone can give to the needy no matter how small it is. It doesn’t have to be by way of hamper nor money but can be by offering a simple service like helping an elderly fetch water or go to the shop for them.”