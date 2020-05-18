‘Foot in mouth’ cum back

Imagine in guvment de leff hand nah know wha de right hand doing.

One set of persons seh one thing and de oder set of persons get up and seh something else.

Is suh when dem gat ‘foot in mouth’ disease. You does put yuh foot in yuh mouth.

Is dat mek Soulja Bai had to miss church and guh down to de counting center yesterday. He went to set de record straight.

Basil de Willie did seh how de recount results nah legal. Dem had dem boys worried for Basil de Willie. Is like he lead a mutiny against he bossman.

De man wha in line fuh get he wuk contradict he and seh it legal and final.

Patto seh he check Mingo Bingo numbers and it correspond with de statements of poll he gat.

Cat de Hues, de lady from HAY-Eff-See, seh de party nah yet compare de recount numbers with Mingo Bingo numbers.

Dem boys got a name fuh dat. Yuh call dat confunkshun ‘foot in mouth’ disease.

Dem boys de already know from long now dat Patto had a problem with he eye. But it look like de man also gat problem with he mouth.

He struggling fuh talk and when de words come out dem reporter had to replay wha ee say in de air. Is suh long it tek to cum.

Dem nah understand wha he mean up to now. Is suh when yuh put yuh foot in yuh mouth.

A man claim de Coalition win de election. De same man also claim dat de party wha win can still file elections petition challenging de results.

De bullies and fraudsters did claim dem win. Now dem playing de victims. Is suh when yuh put yuh foot in yuh mouth.

De COVID-19 Task Force get suh confused dem fuget de difference between incoming and outgoing flights.

De Americans want carry out some of dem people and de Task Force deny dem permission fuh de plane land.

Is suh when yuh gat ‘foot in mouth disease’ Yuh does run mad and lash out at de people wha nah do yuh nuttin’.

Talk half and leh we hope Soulja Bai still gat sense and he nah end up putting he foot in he mouth.