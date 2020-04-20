Bandits attack Nurney cash crop farmers

The police are currently investigating an armed robbery committed on Mandakie Chandan, 64, a housewife of Lot 7 Public Road, Nurney Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the incident took place sometime around 1:25 am Friday night, a few hours before another home in Alness was attacked by armed men.

This publication understands that four men, armed with cutlasses and a handgun, entered the property that has two houses in the lot.

The victim, who lives with her husband, Narinedat Chandan, 72, a cash crop farmer, told police that they would normally sell vegetables three times weekly.

She was in her yard preparing to venture off to the Port Mourant Market when she was pounced on by the four masked men.

They demanded cash but she told them she hadn’t any money. One of the men grabbed her by her hair and placed a cutlass to her neck and ordered her to walk into her home.

She then told the men her husband’s pension money was under her bed. The men took the pension along with a finger ring, which she had on. Two cellphones were also taken from a table in the house.

At that point, another bandit took her husband outside in the yard and walked him over to the other house on the lot and the bandit reportedly told him to call at the door and ask them to borrow some money. It was a ruse to get the occupants to open the door.

However, an alarm was raised by the occupants who suspected something was amiss.

The bandit then ran back to Chandan’s home with her husband.

One of them slammed her head into the concrete wall of the house before escaping.

Chandan was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was seen by a doctor on duty who treated and sent her away.

Two cellphones valued at $10,000; two finger rings worth $40,000 and $70,000 in cash were taken.