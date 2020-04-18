Virtual town hall meeting to help guide Caricom countries’ response to COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on the world and the global economy. But just how is the CARICOM region dealing with this pandemic and the crisis it has brought about?

To answer this, the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) has organised a virtual town hall meeting. At the planned meeting, it is expected that recommendations will be provided as to how best CARICOM member states can plan and work collectively to cushion the worse impacts of the crisis on the people and economies of the region.

The meeting is scheduled for 16:00 hours (4pm) today (Saturday, April 18) and can be accessed via Zoom by registering at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SoCRVgI6QwqOxp79cEgI1g.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GuyaneseAmericanChamberofCommerce.

The meeting will feature an elite panel including former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur; current CARICOM Assistant Secretary General Douglas Slater; former Guyana Health Minister, Dr. Richard Van West Charles; West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) and DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo; Emmy award winning television news anchor, Laverne McGee; hospitality management expert and former General Manager of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Eldon Bremner and University of the West Indies economist, Professor Claremont Kirton.

The GACC is of the firm view that there must be a collaborative regional response to the coronavirus crisis and its consequences for life in the future for the people of the region.

As such, the body in a statement said that, “it is critical that the region examines how it will deal with issues such as assistance for displaced workers; strategies to avoid the collapse of the region’s tourism industry; maintaining exports to markets like the US and Europe; developing the region’s agri-business sector to address import substitution and food security and adjusting to life in what will be the new normal for our societies.”