UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition reaches semifinal stage

Four teams remain in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA), Price Is Right Supermarket T20 Knockout cricket Competition which is being played for teams in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas.

Three matches were played and the teams advancing are Jukestown Warriors, No70 A Warriors and No 69 Turn Team, while Cut and Load had drawn the Bye earlier.

Results of matches played saw Jukestown Warriors whipping Scottsburg United by 10 wickets after dismissing them for 47in 13 overs. Jermaine Reid took 4 wickets, while Errol Byass and Wayne Garnett picked up 2 each.

In reply, Jukestown raced to 48-0 in 6.4 overs with Clavern Beresford 32 and Clarence Beresford 14 being undefeated.

In another game, No70 A Spartans squeezed past Crabwood Creek Sports Club by 4 runs after batting first and reaching 129-7 with Ryan Yakoob 42, Mohamed Deochand 25 and A. Persaud 18.

Bowling for CWC SC Gobin Sugrim grabbed 3 wickets. They in reply fell short by 4 runs for 125in 19.2 overs with T. Chalitar 44 and L. Seegobin making 27.

Bowling for the Spartans, O. Mathura with 4, T. Ramoutar 3, M. Deochand 2 did the damage.

In the final game, No69 Red Rose edge out No68 Turn Team by 2 runs. Red Rose made 125 with Latchman Roopchand 50, Yadram Pahalad 24 and Kiran Chitram 20. Bowling for Turn Team Hemnauth Ramsaroop picked up 4 wickets as they in reply fell 2 runs short at 123 with D. Dhanny 17 and T. Persaud 16.

Bowling for 69 Red Rose there was 3 wickets for Pahalad and D. Seeram, while T. Narivindat snared 2.

The competition continues tomorrow with the semifinal matches.

Prizes will be awarded to the top four teams as well as outstanding individual performers.

The UCCA is being led by businessman Dennis D’Andrade. The competition is being coordinated by The UCCA competitions committee which is led former National wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)