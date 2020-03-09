BCB questions omission of its players from Superbet tourney

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has written to the Administrator of the Guyana Cricket Board questioning the omission of two of its players from the recently played Superbet sponsored female cricket tournament.

The pair, Shemaine Campbelle and Sheneta Grimmond, was recently on West Indies duties and the BCB had indicated that they would join the side on their return. However, they were denied and the BCB is asking why. Below is the full text of the BCB missive.

Dear Madam,

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to register its profound disgust over the stopping of our two West Indies female players from playing the Superbet Female inter county tournament. Last Saturday, we submitted our fourteen member squad to the GCB and also clearly stated that the two players -Shemaine Campbelle and Sheneta Grimmond would join the team once they return from playing for the West Indies in the World Cup. This was done on the advice of a senior employee of the GCB, after I personally sought clarification on the players. The advice was that the players were on West Indies duties and that the policy over the decades was that they can play.

The BCB was in regular contact with the players, who indicated their willingness to play as they were totally dedicated to Berbice Cricket. To our great shock, our Manager Ms Angela Haniff on the eve of the match received a phone call from an employee of your board informing her that the two West Indies players cannot play. No reason was given for the strange decision. The BCB is shocked that the GCB would stop two of Guyana best female players from playing in the only tournament that it hosts for females. Surely, Campbelle and Grimmond would improve the standard of the tournament and also attract more spectators to the venue.

We also find it very alarming that the GCB employee, who conveyed the shocking message, is a player/Manager of the Demerara team, our opponents in the crucial final match. It is the views of the BCB that the players were stopped from playing to prevent us from winning the title. The girls were not on a personal vacation or having fun but they were representing the West Indies at the highest level. Surely, the Guyana Board would not refuse to consider the selection of Romario Sheperd, Shimron Hetmeyer after they return home from West Indies duties.

We would also like to know if the presence of our best players, once they are available, would not be a boost for the tournament and the sponsor. I would be very surprised if any sponsor would object to the presence of two West Indies players in their tournament. As a matter of concern, we would be copying this letter to the President of Cricket West Indies, WIPA, members of the media and the sponsor, Superbet.

Hilbert Foster MS.

President BCB.

A response from the GCB is imminent.