Vehicle linked to teen’s hit-and-run death found hidden in container

– cops to issue wanted bulletin for suspect

Police believe they have located the car that struck down and killed 17-year-old Kwon Trotz at Farm, East Bank Essequibo last Friday.

They are now making efforts to locate a 21-year-old man who was reportedly behind the wheel at the time.

He is from St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo, and investigators were told that he sustained injuries.

Police are preparing a wanted bulletin for the suspect.

A senior police official said that the vehicle, which was damaged on the left side, was found around 17:50 hrs last Saturday.

It was stashed in a container at Da Silva Beach, East Bank Essequibo.

Police were reportedly tipped off to the presence of the vehicle by CANU ranks who were carrying out an operation in the area.

According to investigators, debris found at the scene appeared to have come from the same vehicle.

“We questioned an individual who treated the injured driver, another person who allegedly arranged for the vehicle to be placed in the container and the owner of the property where the vehicle was found,” a source said.

According to reports, Kwon Trotz, a labourer was struck down and killed at around 23:00 hrs last Friday on Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred a short distance from the young man’s home and the driver fled the scene.

Trotz was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.