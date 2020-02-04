GDF 2nd Lieutenant Jermaine Slater is new GABA President

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 2nd Lieutenant and former National player Jermaine Slater has been chosen as President of basketball in Georgetown for the next two years after his slate was elected unopposed at last Sunday’s, Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Annual General Meeting which took place at Palm Court.

Jermaine Benjamin was elected Vice President, Travis Burnett (Treasurer) and Sports Journalist Rawle Toney, Public Relations Officer (PRO). The other executives are Khalil Cave (Secretary) and Lloyd Bart, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

Plaisance Guardians, Kobras, Pacesetters, Ravens, Sonics, Vikings, University of Guyana (UG) Trojans and Eagles were the clubs present at Sunday’s AGM. Not present at the time of voting were Bounty Colts and Nets.

Slater told the gathering of club officials and basketball enthusiasts after being elected that the young executives, made up of active club members have the drive, passion and are all lovers of the game.

The new President stated that basketball plays an important part of his life and his goal is to see the sport develop, especially in communities outside of the capital that falls within his jurisdiction of management.

He pointed out that growing the sport at the community level is critical, noting that the successful forming of the Kobras Club last year is testament that grassroots love for the game is still very much alive.

Slater thanked former President Adrian Hooper for the outstanding work done during his tenure, and asked that he continue to work closely with the current executive, sharing his institutional knowledge of the sport, since he served two terms.

Hooper whose term came to an end last year, opined that the formation of new clubs and having multiple leagues played throughout the year as his administration’s achievements during his time in office.

The old executive also handed over close to $100,000 to the new body in their account. Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Michael Singh, congratulated the new body on their election and encouraged them to work hard to achieve their objective as the largest member of the federation.