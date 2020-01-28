Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament continues tonight

Latest update January 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue this evening when the 3rd edition of the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament continues with another round of group matches.
In the opening match, Sophia will match skills with Island All-Stars from 19:00hrs, with Broad Street battling Kingston from 19:30hrs and Albouystown tackling Belfield from 20:00hrs.
This will be followed by Mocha engaging Future Stars from 20:30hrs, while the fifth match will witness Rio All-Stars opposing Melanie from 21:00hrs.
In the sixth clash, Gold is Money take aim at Stabroek Ballers from 21:30hrs, while Bad-a-Yard lock horns with Back Circle from 22:00hrs in the final match.
According to tournament coordinator and Co-Director of San Sports, Esan Griffith, during an official press release, “Tonight is the continuation of what is expected to be another monumental night of action. The event has already started in dramatic fashion with several upsets which bodes well for the tournament going forward and highlights the development and emergence of the format and the teams.”
He further said, “I want to reiterate to the players and fans that all systems are in place to ensure a safe and memorable event. There is a genuine atmosphere of excitement amongst the respective communities which bodes well for the tournament and its continued growth.”
The other match-days are Thursday January 30th, Saturday February 1st, Tuesday February 4th, Thursday February 6th [Round of 16], Saturday February 8th [Quarterfinals] and Saturday February [Semi-finals], with the finale scheduled for February 22nd.
The groups are Group-A: Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Bad-A-Yard, Group-B: Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Melanie, Group-C: Future Stars, Alexander Village, Spot-7 and Mocha, Group-D: Bent Street, Showstoppers, North East La Penitence and Avocado Ballers, Group-E: Sophia, Broad Street, Kingston and Island All-Stars and Group-F: Gold is Money, Albouystown, Stabroek Ballers and Belfield Warriors.
Winner of the event will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place unit will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.
Fixtures-Day-2-Tuesday 28th
Sophia vs Island All-Stars-19:00hrs
Broad St vs Kingston-19:30hrs
Albouystown vs Belfield Warriors-20:00hrs
Mocha vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
Rio All-Stars vs Melanie-21:00hrs
Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers-21:30hrs
Back Circle vs Bad-a-Yard-22:00hrs
Fixtures-Day-3-Thursday 30th
Future Stars vs Spot-7-19:30hrs
Alex Village vs Mocha-20:00hrs
Leopold St vs Spartacus-20:30hrs
North East La Penitence vs Avocado Ballers-21:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs Ansa McAl-21:30hrs
Bent St vs Showstoppers-22:00hrs
Fixtures-Day-4-Saturday February 1st
Mocha vs Spot-7-19:00hrs
Melanie vs Spartacus-19:30hrs
Sophia vs Kingston-20:00hrs
Broad St vs Island All-Stars-20:30hrs
Albouystown vs Stabroek Ballers-21:00hrs
Gold is Money vs Belfield Warriors-21:30hrs
Back Circle vs Ansa McAl-22:00hrs
Rio All-Stars vs Leopold Street-22:30hrs
Jan 28, 20202020 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers included Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and major US network FOX Sports have penned an exclusive...
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
The Stabroek News ran two editorials condemning Volda Lawrence’s advocacy at the Kitty Market Square campaign meeting... more
Think about a situation in which you are employed as a labourer. The boss man promises that he will pay you $5000 per day.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]