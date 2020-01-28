Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament continues tonight

All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue this evening when the 3rd edition of the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament continues with another round of group matches.

In the opening match, Sophia will match skills with Island All-Stars from 19:00hrs, with Broad Street battling Kingston from 19:30hrs and Albouystown tackling Belfield from 20:00hrs.

This will be followed by Mocha engaging Future Stars from 20:30hrs, while the fifth match will witness Rio All-Stars opposing Melanie from 21:00hrs.

In the sixth clash, Gold is Money take aim at Stabroek Ballers from 21:30hrs, while Bad-a-Yard lock horns with Back Circle from 22:00hrs in the final match.

According to tournament coordinator and Co-Director of San Sports, Esan Griffith, during an official press release, “Tonight is the continuation of what is expected to be another monumental night of action. The event has already started in dramatic fashion with several upsets which bodes well for the tournament going forward and highlights the development and emergence of the format and the teams.”

He further said, “I want to reiterate to the players and fans that all systems are in place to ensure a safe and memorable event. There is a genuine atmosphere of excitement amongst the respective communities which bodes well for the tournament and its continued growth.”

The other match-days are Thursday January 30th, Saturday February 1st, Tuesday February 4th, Thursday February 6th [Round of 16], Saturday February 8th [Quarterfinals] and Saturday February [Semi-finals], with the finale scheduled for February 22nd.

The groups are Group-A: Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Bad-A-Yard, Group-B: Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Melanie, Group-C: Future Stars, Alexander Village, Spot-7 and Mocha, Group-D: Bent Street, Showstoppers, North East La Penitence and Avocado Ballers, Group-E: Sophia, Broad Street, Kingston and Island All-Stars and Group-F: Gold is Money, Albouystown, Stabroek Ballers and Belfield Warriors.

Winner of the event will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place unit will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Fixtures-Day-2-Tuesday 28th

Sophia vs Island All-Stars-19:00hrs

Broad St vs Kingston-19:30hrs

Albouystown vs Belfield Warriors-20:00hrs

Mocha vs Future Stars-20:30hrs

Rio All-Stars vs Melanie-21:00hrs

Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers-21:30hrs

Back Circle vs Bad-a-Yard-22:00hrs

Fixtures-Day-3-Thursday 30th

Future Stars vs Spot-7-19:30hrs

Alex Village vs Mocha-20:00hrs

Leopold St vs Spartacus-20:30hrs

North East La Penitence vs Avocado Ballers-21:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Ansa McAl-21:30hrs

Bent St vs Showstoppers-22:00hrs

Fixtures-Day-4-Saturday February 1st

Mocha vs Spot-7-19:00hrs

Melanie vs Spartacus-19:30hrs

Sophia vs Kingston-20:00hrs

Broad St vs Island All-Stars-20:30hrs

Albouystown vs Stabroek Ballers-21:00hrs

Gold is Money vs Belfield Warriors-21:30hrs

Back Circle vs Ansa McAl-22:00hrs

Rio All-Stars vs Leopold Street-22:30hrs