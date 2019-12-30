Regional first-Class practice match… Bishoo, Sinclair, Smith & Perez impress on day two

By Sean Devers

West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, pacer Nial Smith, opener Raymond Perez and Kevin Sinclair yesterday had impressive performances at Providence on day two of the first three-day practice match in preparation for Guyanas title defence in the 2020 Regional First-Class season which starts on January 9 with Guyana facing the Leewards in Antigua.

Resuming on their overnight 80-2, Anthony Adams X1 were dismissed five minutes before Lunch for 174 in 68 overs as only Perez who fell for 25 on Saturday, Tevin Imlach 28, Smith 27 and Renaldo Ali-Mohamed 25, reached 20 as Bishoo captured 5-45 from 18 overs. The Albion leggie got support from Chris Barnwell who had 2-19.

Leon Johnsons X1 slipped to 69-7 before Sinclairs 53 from 81 minutes, 69 balls with eight fours and a six, Barnwells 25 and 16 from Gudakesh Motie rallied them to 127 all out in 34.5 overs.

Smith, bowling with lively pace had 4-34, while fellow fast bowler Qumar Torrington (2-25), Adams (2-29) and Jamaica Ramaal Lewis (2-18) took the other wickets for Adams X1 who were 76-3 when play ended yesterday, enjoying an overall lead of 123 with seven wickets in hand after recovering from 18-3.

Keon Joseph removed Imlach (4) at 4-1 when he was bowled off his body and Akshaya Persaud (1) who was caught behind off one that left him, while a slider from Sinclair trapped Kemol Savory LBW for duck at 13-2.

Perez who again looked confident was unbeaten on 40, while Jonathon Foo was not out on 27; the pair sharing in an unfinished 58-run fourth wicket stand by the end of the penultimate day.

Earlier, an incisive spell of fast bowling from Tucber Parks Smith rocked the top order. Trevon Griffith (8) seemed a bit unlucky to given LBW after hitting Smith for consecutive boundaries at 9-1, while Chanderpaul Hemraj had his stumps cleaned up before he had scored at 12-2 before Smith, charging in from the Northern end, induced Skipper Johnson (2) to push at one that left him and edged it to the Keeper with the score on 16-3.

Torrington then removed Vishal Singh (6) at 24-4 before Barnwell drove him gloriously past cover for four before being dropped by Perez running back from mid-off and inadvertently kicked the ball into the boundary much to the dismay of the DCC pacer. Barnwell was then on 10 and his team on 34-4.

But after being spanked for four by Barnwell who seemed intent on taking on the bowlers, Torrington struck when he dismissed his Club mate at 49-5.

Anthony Bramble (8) was stunningly caught and bowled by Adams who somehow clutched on to a brutal straight hit with the score on 66-6. It was soon 69-7 when Smith returned to comprehensively bowl Veerasammy Permaul for a duck two runs later.

But Sinclair, who looked better and better as his innings progressed on the heavy outfield, cut Smith for four and sliced him for another boundary.

Sinclair, who played in the Regional Super50 for Champions West Indies Emerging Players, pulled Lewis over mid-on for four before smashing Adams to the cover ropes and depositing him into the Red Stand over mid-wicket to move to 49.

He soon reached his fitty from 76 minutes, 57 balls with eight fours and a six but Motie who dumped Lewis for six, fell to the off-spinner at 106-8 before a brilliant right-handed catch by Alli-Mohammed running back from mid-on and diving backwards, accounted for Bishoo (2) as Lewis struck again at 112-9 before Sinclair was last out when he dabbed Adams to Foo at slip.

Today is the final day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs.