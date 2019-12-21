Cops on abduction, felonious wounding charges granted bail

By Trishan Craig

Isaiah Bernard, 26, and Daniel Bernard, 24, the Police Constables who are accused of pouring hot water on 17-year-old Ashkay Budhiram, after they allegedly snatched him from a betting shop, were yesterday released on a total of $400,000 bail each, for the charges of abduction and felonious wounding.

The men, who are brothers, appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court to have the charges read to them by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.

It was alleged that on December 16, 2019, at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, the brothers abducted Ashkay Budhiram with the intent to wrongfully confine him. Also it was alleged that they unlawfully and maliciously wounded the victim with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

The defendants both pleaded not guilty to the joint charges. They were represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, who stated that the men both reside at 1092 38th Street, La Parfaite Harmonie. The lawyer further mentioned that the men are still performing their duties in the Force as they were not served with any indictment.

Budhiram was able to make a court appearance. He was accompanied by his relatives. He was silent for the majority of the hearing.

The court heard that on the day in question, at about 11:30hrs, the victim was at a Superbet outlet when two men, said to be the brothers, in company of six others, approached him and allegedly started to beat him. They reportedly did this with a baseball bat and crowbar.

Budhiram was reportedly accused by the brothers of breaking into their home. They then allegedly handcuffed him and forced him into a car where they took him to a location and reportedly threw a hot substance on him.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the defendants left, which gave the victim the opportunity to escape. He immediately headed to La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where the matter was reported.

Isaiah and Daniel Bernard were contacted by the police, told of the allegation against them, and arrested

The police prosecutor had no objections to bail being granted to the defendants. However, he asked for conditions to be attached to same.

Hence, the defendants received bail to the tune of $200,000 for each of the two charges. The condition of the bail is that they report to the Leonora Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of the matters.

They were also instructed to lodge their passports with the clerk of court. The matter was then transferred to the Wales Magistrate’s Court until the next court date on January 30, 2020.