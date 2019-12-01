Foreign Affairs Director-General and Public Service PS transferred

Two senior heads have been transferred in what Government says is a “rebalancing” of two ministries.

Transferred effective today is a long-serving Foreign Ministry staffer, Audrey Jardine-Waddell, and Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Ministry, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin.

Jardine-Waddell is the current Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the second most powerful position after the Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings.

Ms. Jardine-Waddell was charged with being responsible for the ambassadors of Guyana and the running of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Yesterday, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, confirmed the moves of the officials.

In response to query, he said: “This is a rebalancing of the ministries. Both ministries are with new ministers and there is need to ensure synergy in the ministries.”

He did not immediately say where the two officials have been transferred to.

Jardine had taken over from Elisabeth Harper who resigned in 2015 to contest the general elections as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

Sources indicated that President David Granger has been pushing for modernizing the public service with younger blood with a major reshuffling of the permanent secretaries taking place early in the life of the administration.

In May, President Granger swore in Cummings as the new Foreign Affairs Minister.

She replaced Carl Greenidge who was forced to resign after an Appeal Court ruling that barred persons with dual citizenships from being Members of Parliament, and by extension, ministers of the government.

Haimraj Rajkumar was also then sworn in as the new Minister of Business while Tabitha Sarabo-Halley was assigned the Minister of Public Service portfolio.

The top ministers who had resigned also were Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge; Minister in charge of Public Service, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine and Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.