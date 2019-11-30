GFF ‘Super 16’ yearend football tournament launched

Latest update November 30th, 2019 12:59 AM
Games slated for Bartica and Essequibo Coast venues
The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) ‘Super 16’ yearend football tournament was launched last evening at the Pegasus Hotel where the details of this 2019-2020 event was shared.
Dem Amstel FC, the defending champions, lifted the trophy in the last tournament after defeating Buxton United 2-0 at their home venue, the Buxton Community Center ground. Den Amstel will be looking to emulate their efforts again in this edition with $2million up for grabs for the champions.
During the launch, the President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, noted in his remarks that Region 7; Bartica along with the Essequibo Coast will be host venues for the first time in the history of the tournament.
“It is our goal to make this tournament a genuine national event. We know that year-end football tournaments usually stimulate economic activity for many persons including small vendors, taxi drivers and ticket touts,” Forde shared.
He further posited that, “I would like to wish good luck to all the teams and may the best team win.”
The runners up of the tournament will pocket $1million, while third place will cart off $500,000 and the fourth place finishers will receive $250,000 in the straight knockout tournament that begins on December 15 at Eve Leary and concludes on January 1st at the National Stadium, Providence.
The teams in the tournament are Milerock, Pele FC, Police, Timehri Panthers, Fruta Conquerors, Buxton Stars, GDF, Rivers View, Western Tigers, Santos FC, Eagles, Riddim Squad and Den Amstel. The remaining two teams will come from the Champions of the Berbice and Essequibo qualifiers, respectively.
Forde expressed heartfelt thanks to the various sponsors for the event which include Pegasus Hotel that presented the GFF with a cheque of $1million towards the event, MACORP, BACIF, THAG, MVP Sports, E.C. Vieira Investments, HJ Entertainment, Impressions and NAMILCO.
