Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament 2019 concludes

The last ball hit by Shomari Wiltshire in the final match of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament secured his crown at the Georgetown Club yesterday. Wiltshire faced Samuel Ince-Carvalhal who was also unbeaten as they went into the final match. Both youngsters played some great squash and Ince-Carvalhal earned a respectable 7 points in the third game, but the maestro Wiltshire calmly placed his shots and worked the court to achieve a clean slate in the tournament- not dropping a single game. The range of play for the top junior players was outstanding as the execution of their shots rang out with the sheer pace of the ball hitting the front wall. Ince-Carvalhal played a complete game, but the skills of the Caribbean number 1 player dominated for the 11/5, 11/3, 11/7 win.

The spot for third place was battled for by Nicholas Verwey and Michael Alphonso. The match up was reminiscent of the final of the Junior Caribbean game for the title in Trinidad early this year where Alphonso took the title in three straight games. However, the tables turned this time as Verwey’s reach and retrieval proved too much for the skilful Alphonso. Verwey moved out ahead early and took the first game comfortably before Alphonso made a bid for the second game which played out to 12/10 in Verwey’s favour. Long rallies with some breath-taking retrieval had the crowd on the edge of their seats before a collected Verwey dominated the final game for the 11/7, 12/10, 11/5 victory.

In category B, a much improved Mohryan Baksh topped the group of four with a clean slate of 3/0. His final match saw a valiant effort from the talented Kirsten Gomes in the first game where she earned 8 points, but Baksh dominated the T and moved Gomes around the court with calculated precision for two consecutive 11/4 games.

Young Tiana Gomes also enjoyed a clean sweep of her category G group; earning her the most outstanding girl special award. Abhinav Singh was honoured with Most Improved Boy, Safirah Sumner with most Improved Girl, and Dhiren Persaud with Most Outstanding Boy.

The level of squash continues to progress with the young players, keeping Guyana firmly at the top of Caribbean Squash. The GSA would like to thank our sponsors for supporting these athletes throughout the year and look forward to another successful year in 2020.

Results for Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament 2019

Category A

Winner Shomari Wiltshire

Second Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

Third Place Nicholas Verwey

Category B

Winner Mohryan Baksh

Second Place Kirsten Gomes

Third Place Lucas Jonas

Category C

Winner Louis Dasilva

Second Place Zachary Persaud

Third Place Shiloh Asregad

Fourth Place Lajuan Munroe

Category D

Winner Dhiren Persaud

Second Place Rayad Boyce

Third Place Beau Fernandes

Fourth Place Lucas Persaud

Category E

Winner Grant Fernandes

Second Place Safirah Sumner

Third Place Matthew Spooner

Category F

Winner Abhinav Singh

Second Place Brenno Dasilva

Third Place Bradley Walton

Fourth Place Demetri Lowe

Fifth Place Rylee Rodrigues

Category G

Winner Tiana Gomes

Second Place Solomon Ince-Carvalhal

Third Place Jnae Singh

Forth Place Nandishraj Singh

Fifth Place Kassie Walcott

Most Improved Girl Safirah Sumner

Most Improved Boy Abhinav Singh

Most Outstanding Girl Tiana Gomes

Most Outstanding Boy Dhiren Persaud

Results of the matches played on Saturday were as follows.

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Gianni Carpenter

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Michael Alphonso 11/4, 11/5, 11/3

Category B

Kirsten Gomes defeated Ethan Jonas 11/2, 11/6, 11/13

Category C

Louis DaSilva defeated Shiloh Asregado 11/5, 11/1, 11/2

Zachary Persuad defeated Joshua Verwey 11/3, 11/4, 11/8

Category D

Lucas Persaud defeated Teija Edwards 11/7, 11/4, 6/11, 9/11, 11/7

Category E

Grant Fernandes defeated Matthew Spooner 11/5, 11/0

Bradley Walton defeated Rylee Rodrigues 3/11, 11/6, 11/9

Category F

Abhinav Singh defeated William Escarragga 11/4, 11/3

Demetri Lowe defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/8, 6/11/ 11/6

Bradley Walton defeated Rylee Rodrigues 3/11, 11/6. 11/9

Category G

Solomon Ince-Carvalhal defeated Mya Dean 11/, 11/

Jnae Singh defeated Kassie Walcott 7/11, 11/9, 11/7

Tiana Gomes defeated Solomon Ince-Carvalhal 11/5, 11/8

Results of the matches played on Sunday were as follows:

Category A

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/5, 11/3, 11/7,

Nicholas Verwey Michael Alphonso 11/7, 12/10, 11/5

Category B

Lucas Jonas defeated Ethan Jonas 11/0, 11/3, 11/8

Mohryan Baksh defeated Kirsten Gomes 11/8, 11/4, 11/4

Category C

Zachary Persuad defeated Louis DaSilva 6/11, 11/8, 11/2, 11/7

Lajuan Munroe defeated Joshua Verwey 12/10, 11/7, 9/11, 4/11, 11/6

Category D

Dhirren Persaud defeated Rayad Boyce 6/11, 11/2, 11/9, 11/1

Beau Fernandes defeated Teija Edwards 11/4, 11/6, 11/7

Category E

Grant Fernandes defeated Kayden Pyneandy 11/7, 10/12, 11/5

Safirah Summer defeated Matthew Spooner 11/4, 13/11

Category F

Bradley Walton defeated William Escarragga 7/11, 11/2, 11/4

Demetri Lowe defeated Rylee Rodrigues 11/8, 11/8

Abhinav Singh defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/9, 11/7, 11/9

Category G

Kassie Walcott defeated Mya Dean 11/9, 11/0

Solomon Ince-Carvalhal defeated Nandishraj Singh 11/5, 11/3

Nandishraj Singh defeated Mya Dean 11/8, 11/9

Tiana Gomes defeated Jnae Singh 11/6, 11/1