Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament 2019 concludes

The last ball hit by Shomari Wiltshire in the final match of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament secured his crown at the Georgetown Club yesterday. Wiltshire faced Samuel Ince-Carvalhal who was also unbeaten as they went into the final match. Both youngsters played some great squash and Ince-Carvalhal earned a respectable 7 points in the third game, but the maestro Wiltshire calmly placed his shots and worked the court to achieve a clean slate in the tournament- not dropping a single game. The range of play for the top junior players was outstanding as the execution of their shots rang out with the sheer pace of the ball hitting the front wall. Ince-Carvalhal played a complete game, but the skills of the Caribbean number 1 player dominated for the 11/5, 11/3, 11/7 win.
The spot for third place was battled for by Nicholas Verwey and Michael Alphonso. The match up was reminiscent of the final of the Junior Caribbean game for the title in Trinidad early this year where Alphonso took the title in three straight games. However, the tables turned this time as Verwey’s reach and retrieval proved too much for the skilful Alphonso. Verwey moved out ahead early and took the first game comfortably before Alphonso made a bid for the second game which played out to 12/10 in Verwey’s favour. Long rallies with some breath-taking retrieval had the crowd on the edge of their seats before a collected Verwey dominated the final game for the 11/7, 12/10, 11/5 victory.
In category B, a much improved Mohryan Baksh topped the group of four with a clean slate of 3/0. His final match saw a valiant effort from the talented Kirsten Gomes in the first game where she earned 8 points, but Baksh dominated the T and moved Gomes around the court with calculated precision for two consecutive 11/4 games.
Young Tiana Gomes also enjoyed a clean sweep of her category G group; earning her the most outstanding girl special award. Abhinav Singh was honoured with Most Improved Boy, Safirah Sumner with most Improved Girl, and Dhiren Persaud with Most Outstanding Boy.
The level of squash continues to progress with the young players, keeping Guyana firmly at the top of Caribbean Squash. The GSA would like to thank our sponsors for supporting these athletes throughout the year and look forward to another successful year in 2020.
Results for Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Tournament 2019
Category A
Winner Shomari Wiltshire
Second Place Samuel Ince-Carvalhal
Third Place Nicholas Verwey
Category B
Winner Mohryan Baksh
Second Place Kirsten Gomes
Third Place Lucas Jonas
Category C
Winner Louis Dasilva
Second Place Zachary Persaud
Third Place Shiloh Asregad
Fourth Place Lajuan Munroe
Category D
Winner Dhiren Persaud
Second Place Rayad Boyce
Third Place Beau Fernandes
Fourth Place Lucas Persaud
Category E
Winner Grant Fernandes
Second Place Safirah Sumner
Third Place Matthew Spooner
Category F
Winner Abhinav Singh
Second Place Brenno Dasilva
Third Place Bradley Walton
Fourth Place Demetri Lowe
Fifth Place Rylee Rodrigues
Category G
Winner Tiana Gomes
Second Place Solomon Ince-Carvalhal
Third Place Jnae Singh
Forth Place Nandishraj Singh
Fifth Place Kassie Walcott
Most Improved Girl Safirah Sumner
Most Improved Boy Abhinav Singh
Most Outstanding Girl Tiana Gomes
Most Outstanding Boy Dhiren Persaud
Results of the matches played on Saturday were as follows.
Category A
Shomari Wiltshire defeated Gianni Carpenter
Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated Michael Alphonso 11/4, 11/5, 11/3
Category B
Kirsten Gomes defeated Ethan Jonas 11/2, 11/6, 11/13
Category C
Louis DaSilva defeated Shiloh Asregado 11/5, 11/1, 11/2
Zachary Persuad defeated Joshua Verwey 11/3, 11/4, 11/8
Category D
Lucas Persaud defeated Teija Edwards 11/7, 11/4, 6/11, 9/11, 11/7
Category E
Grant Fernandes defeated Matthew Spooner 11/5, 11/0
Bradley Walton defeated Rylee Rodrigues 3/11, 11/6, 11/9
Category F
Abhinav Singh defeated William Escarragga 11/4, 11/3
Demetri Lowe defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/8, 6/11/ 11/6
Bradley Walton defeated Rylee Rodrigues 3/11, 11/6. 11/9
Category G
Solomon Ince-Carvalhal defeated Mya Dean 11/, 11/
Jnae Singh defeated Kassie Walcott 7/11, 11/9, 11/7
Tiana Gomes defeated Solomon Ince-Carvalhal 11/5, 11/8
Results of the matches played on Sunday were as follows:
Category A
Shomari Wiltshire defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/5, 11/3, 11/7,
Nicholas Verwey Michael Alphonso 11/7, 12/10, 11/5
Category B
Lucas Jonas defeated Ethan Jonas 11/0, 11/3, 11/8
Mohryan Baksh defeated Kirsten Gomes 11/8, 11/4, 11/4
Category C
Zachary Persuad defeated Louis DaSilva 6/11, 11/8, 11/2, 11/7
Lajuan Munroe defeated Joshua Verwey 12/10, 11/7, 9/11, 4/11, 11/6
Category D
Dhirren Persaud defeated Rayad Boyce 6/11, 11/2, 11/9, 11/1
Beau Fernandes defeated Teija Edwards 11/4, 11/6, 11/7
Category E
Grant Fernandes defeated Kayden Pyneandy 11/7, 10/12, 11/5
Safirah Summer defeated Matthew Spooner 11/4, 13/11
Category F
Bradley Walton defeated William Escarragga 7/11, 11/2, 11/4
Demetri Lowe defeated Rylee Rodrigues 11/8, 11/8
Abhinav Singh defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/9, 11/7, 11/9
Category G
Kassie Walcott defeated Mya Dean 11/9, 11/0
Solomon Ince-Carvalhal defeated Nandishraj Singh 11/5, 11/3
Nandishraj Singh defeated Mya Dean 11/8, 11/9
Tiana Gomes defeated Jnae Singh 11/6, 11/1
