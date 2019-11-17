Aishalton Women’s Group making significant strides

The Aishalton Women’s Association in Deep South, Rupununi, Region Nine continues to positively impact not only the village, but the Region as a whole.

Chairperson of the group, Immacaulata Casimero, said following a visit last April by Owen DeSouza, of DeSouza Estate Establishment, a producer of organic products out of Linden, the women would have capitalized on the knowledge gained.

At the time, DeSouza was part of a team led by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

Casimero noted, “DeSouza taught us to make soap. It was a one-time thing but we as a group have tried that out with ourselves and we have made soap for our own use, for our kitchen and we also made some that we took to the Agriculture Expo in Lethem. We are working. It came out really good, really perfect”.

Casimero added that through commitment and dedication to their own development, “I was able to secure our own molds. We have two dozen so we can make 24 cakes of soap at one go.”

Additionally, seeking its own independence is key to the Association’s success and according to the Chair, “The Aishalton Women’s Group is now a more independent group. We are trying to work on our own, have our own fund raising, we also want to build our own building.

“It’s our own initiative; it’s not like we aren’t getting help from outsiders, but we want to try on our own; not too much dependence on outsiders or the government to give us everything, but we would also like the support of the government.”

The women are also involved in Agro-Processing and Catering and according to Casimero, its 18 members all benefit financially from the proceeds. “That’s more important for me because they don’t have jobs and they depend on that for their everyday livelihood.”

Casimero is also active in the South Rupununi District Council. She is tasked with the responsibility for Women Affairs.

She is optimistic that major development is well within the reach of the indigenous peoples in the area and the women have committed to staying the course.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the village DeSouza noted, “Aishalton is a promising place with potential. It only needs the people to exploit their resources to ensure a sustainable livelihood.”