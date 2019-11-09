Self-declared psychiatric patient jailed

A self-declared psychiatric patient who told the court that he needs an evaluation, was yesterday sentenced on four charges when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the ruling on the matters.

Forty-one-year-old Gary Grant of 24 Norton Street, Lodge, had pleaded not guilty to all four charges that were read to him on his first court appearance.

However, Magistrate Annette Singh found him guilty of the charges and sentenced him to three months on each charge.

The charges will run concurrently, therefore Grant will only spend three months. Magistrate Singh added that the time Grant was on remand would be deducted from the three months.

The first charge stated that on September 19, last, at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost, while in lawful custody for the offence of simple larceny, he escaped. It was further alleged that on the same date he stole a cell phone valued at $35,000 – property of Nadina Maloney.

Also it was alleged that he (Grant) damaged a quantity of articles valued at $39,000 – property of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) – on September 19, last, at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost.

And the third charge was that on September 19, last at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost, he behaved in a disorderly manner.

Previously Grant had stated while before another Magistrate, “Me ain’t do nothing. The officer lash me in my head so I can’t remember nothing. I am a patient of Dr. Harry and I need ah evaluation.”

The defendant went on to say, “My name is not Grant. I am Randy, so the police best go find this Grant person so he can come and answer dem charges.”

According to information, on the day in question around 16:30 hours, police ranks arrested Grant for allegedly stealing a cellular phone from a female.

He was placed in custody at the Stabroek Market Police Outpost where he was handcuffed to a metal bar attached to a wall inside the building and placed to sit on a bench.

Kaieteur News had reported that ranks at the Outpost informed that all through the afternoon the man kept kicking the walls of the facility and was throwing items (food bowl, books and wooden objects) at them while shouting that he is very strong and is a very good sprinter.

At around 22:20 hours, all hell broke loose as the prisoner exploded into action.

Ranks said the man suddenly jumped into the air (like a karate fighter), kicking down the entire enquiries counter of the outpost, which was made of plywood. Sources indicated that as books and pens flew in all directions, a cutlass that ranks had secured under the counter became exposed.

It was this cutlass that the prisoner used to chop off the chain of the handcuff and escape. However, before leaving, the prisoner caused the structure to be plunged into darkness when he used the cutlass to chop and sever electrical wires attached together to provide lighting.

The prisoner eventually managed to make good his escape.

While leaving the courtroom the defendant said “I escape and come back and still get charge for escaping, is best I pick this handcuff and escape again.”

Grant is also charged for escaping from the Lusignan prison. That matter is still ongoing.