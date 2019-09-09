Alleged wife-killer, ex-cop in Kitty bar slaying still on the run

Alleged wife-killer Clive Wilson, and ex-cop Kurt Anthony Duncan accused of gunning down a Kitty night spot patron remain at large, almost two weeks and a month after their victims were slain.

Shemain Frank, 28, of Lot 317 Victoria Village, was stabbed to the chest on August 26, while she lay in bed. The suspect has been identified as her reputed husband, Clive Wilson, 36, also known as “Boyzie” of Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, an ex-cop identified as Keon David, is also on the run after he allegedly shot Kurt Anthony Duncan a Sophia man and father of six on July 29, 2019.

‘Bloody’ day in Victoria

It was almost two weeks ago that Clive Wilson, a pork-knocker, stabbed his reputed wife and mother of his three children to death.

The killing happened at Victoria Village, East Coast of Demerara.

It is alleged that Wilson had been continuously accusing his wife, Shemain Frank, of having an affair. On the day in question, around 03:55hrs, he reportedly removed a few panes from a window in the house where his wife resided. He hid in the house.

Armed with a knife, he allegedly sneaked into Shemain Frank’s bedroom and stabbed her.

He allegedly dropped the knife in the room and fled on foot.

One of the woman’s sisters said that her sibling had suffered years of abuse at Wilson’s hands. The couple has three children.

“She (Shemain) made reports to several stations. The last problem that them two had, I didn’t know about it; she actually tell them (her cousins) not to tell me about it. That’s when he did beat she and take away her phone,” the sister said.

GUNNED DOWN

Meanwhile, a wife is pleading for justice after her husband was shot dead over a month ago at Seeta’s Bar, Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Kurt Anthony Duncan, of 192 North Sophia, Georgetown was attempting to make peace between a nightclub worker and a female patron, after the employee accidentally spilled a liquid on the patron.

It was then that a man seated nearby shot Duncan in the chest.

Police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Keon David of Sophia, Greater, Georgetown.

Duncan is survived by his 32-year-old wife, Rebecca Duncan, and six children, aged 13, 12, nine, six, five and one.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 444-3512, 444-3297, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.