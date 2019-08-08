Trophy Stall backs Guyana Cup 2019

Guyana’s leading distributors in silverware, the Trophy Stall, continued its support of horseracing by committing sponsorship to the 13th edition of the lucrative ‘Guyana Cup’ horserace meet which gallops off at the Rising Sun Turf Club on Sunday August 18th, with over $20M in cash and prizes up for grabs, inclusive of US$50,000 cash to be handed out on the day.

At the South Road location of the Trophy Stall, proprietor Ramesh Sunich, presented organiser Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr., with half-a-dozen trophies which will be awarded to top performers at next Sunday’s race meet at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Mohamed expressed gratitude for the generous gesture by Sunich, while the owner noted that he is always ready to support horseracing which attracts fans from all walks of life.

Also showering support on the event that will see patrons benefitting from a mega concert as well includes, B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Mazi Night Club, Pure Harvest Guyana Gold Grain cereal, Auto Toy Store and Poonai’s Pharmacy & Animal Health Care.

A total of eight races are on the cards and the prize money for the races are as follows:

– C Class and lower feature race over a distance of one mile for – $2million,

– Three-year-old Guyana Bred – $1million

– G3 and lower – $400,000

– L3 and lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago) – $350,000

– Two-year-old Guyana bred over – $300,000.

– J3 and lower over seven furlongs – $300,000.

– L Class for Colts – $250,000

– L Class Philly and Mare – $250,000

Some of the top animals expected to be on show come race day will include Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.

Apart from the foreign contingent of horses to be on show, several leading jockeys from overseas are also expected to participate, which will add that international flavour to the day’s event.

Fans will be able to enjoy the both the horserace meet and concert for the price of $2,000.