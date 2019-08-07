Cuban charged for overstaying in Guyana

Latest update August 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Cuban national was yesterday brought before a city magistrate after she was found to have overstayed the one month period granted for her to stay in Guyana.
Yeney Batista Villalba pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to her through a Spanish interpreter in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The charge stated that between February 5 last and August 2, last, at Georgetown, she failed to comply with conditions subject to a permit that is to stay in Guyana for a period of one month from January 4, last until February 4, last and she overstayed that time.
The 26-year-old woman was represented by attorney-at-law George Thomas who indicated that the defendant resides at 72 Robb Street, Georgetown with her boyfriend and that she came into the country on a visitor’s visa.
However, Villalba later presented herself to the Department of citizenship so that she can remain in Guyana for a longer period. She was given a stamped letter by the said department which indicated that her application is being processed.
The letter was shown to the court and police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield mentioned that he had no objections to bail being granted once the court is satisfied with the letter shown. He asked that conditions should be attached to the bail.
Magistrate McLennan then granted bail in the sum of $20,000 under the condition that Villalba is to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters every Friday pending the outcome of her matter. The hearing was then adjourned to August 9, next.
There is no other silly, funny yet sickening country like Guyana. One of the richest Guyanese family companies that is perhaps...
It has been repeatedly said that Guyana needs a Nelson Mandela. I do not know if any reasons were given for such a suggestion...
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean persons interacting with British tourists, apart from the super-rich, should be mindful...
