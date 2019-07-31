GMR&SC International drag championship Imran Auto Works sponsors fastest reaction time prize

The driver with the best reaction time during the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)’s International Drag Race will benefit from $100 USD.

West Coast business Imran Auto Works has put up the prize for the person with the fastest reaction time to the port-a-tree system.

A statement from the club indicated that “Imran Auto Works has joined our sponsorship team for the upcoming international drag race event on August 25.”

“The company will sponsor USD $100 for the driver or rider with the best reaction time across all time brackets for the event,” the statement continued.

“We at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) wishes to thank Imran Auto Works for their support in this venture as well as looking forward to future partnerships.”

Meanwhile, the August 25 event is already gaining traction with competitors from Suriname and Trinidad indicating their interest in being a part of the quarter-mile run.

As many as six cars are in talks with the GMR&SC over shipping logistics for the event, while Suriname has not indicated how many cars would be willing to make the voyage.

Admission to the event for spectators has not been set with the club expected to release more details in the coming week.

However, several local giants are expected to take the strip including the team Mohamed’s Enterprise GTRs Godzilla and Goliath, Sean Persaud’s Toyota Caldina and the Transpacific Toyota Alteeza and Peter Daby’s Mazda RX7 (second generation).

Other sponsors include R. Kission Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping, DEL ICE CO and Hand in Hand.