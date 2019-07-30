New group to represent issues, rights of Indigenous peoples

A new group has been launched to represent the rights and interest of indigenous people. Dubbed the Caucus of Indigenous Peoples (CIP), the group has outlined its priority issues which include land rights, governance and Leadership, right to free priori and inform consent (FPIC) of Indigenous Peoples in the developmental framework of Guyana.

Apart from these, the CIP aims to enhance Indigenous women and youth in representation and participation in national decision-making.

An Interim Steering Committee comprising nine representatives of the CIP was established by consensus/election and collectively approved at the Workshop with Elections of the CIP to take place at a later date.

The Interim Steering Committee will work to draft an action platform and work plan and refine the roles and functions of the group.

It comprises nine representative organizations namely three members of the National Toshao’s Council, four representatives of the District Councils and two members of the Indigenous Non Governmental Organizations (NGO).

At the workshop, CIP received support by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) upon request of the NTC. Independent Facilitation was provided by Ms Vanda Radzik, assisted by Ms Aisha Fraites and Rapporteur Services provided by Ms Jude Da Silva.

This Outcome Statement of the Caucus was presented to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock, last, Saturday at the closing session of the workshop. Minister Allicock welcomed the establishment of the CIP and urged it to strengthen unity amongst Indigenous Peoples.

Further, the Minister urged the CIP to strengthen the role and work of the National Toshao’s Council. The Caucus was formed out of a two-day consensus-building workshop with the objective of selecting three Indigenous Peoples representatives to serve on the National Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility – REDD+ Readiness programme in Guyana.

There was a follow-up Consolidation Workshop on July 26 – 27, 2019 with an expanded membership of fifteen Indigenous Peoples civil society organizations.

The Workshop recommitted to the need of an Indigenous Peoples Caucus (CIP) in Guyana and its consolidation and formalization.

Discussions were held concerning the CIP vision, mission and purpose, structure, composition and representation of the Indigenous Peoples Caucus (CIP). It is envisioned that the role of the Caucus will be to formulate and enable a common platform for representation of issues and rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Caucus is currently comprised of: The National Toshao’s Council (NTC), Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), Guyanese Organization of Indigenous Peoples (GOIP), Moruca Sub Regional District Council (MSRDC), Upper Mazaruni District Council (UMDC), North Pakaraimas District Council (NPDC), Region Ten Regional Council, North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB), Kanuku Mountains Community Representative Group (KMCRG), South Communities Peoples Development Association (SCPDA), South Rupununi District Council (SRDC), National Amerindian Development Foundation (NADF), Indigenous Cultural Movement of Guyana (ICMOG), The Amerindian Action Movement of Guyana (TAAMOG) and Indigenous Peoples Commission. (Trishan Craig)