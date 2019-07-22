CJIA sexual assault allegation file with DPP

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP) has received a file on the sexual assault allegations brought against an official of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Kaieteur News understands that the file reached the desk of the DPP last Tuesday. This was following initial reports that the investigations were stalled, as a key witness involved in the matter was refusing to sign statements.

This newspaper understands too that the file is likely to be reviewed soon. This will determine whether the official figured in the case will be charged.

The case surfaced last month after a female employee of a duty-free business operated by a concessionaire at the CJIA, complained of a sexual assault cover-up. She claimed that she made a complaint that a very senior airport official forcefully kissed her twice and inappropriately touched her while she was in his office. The incident allegedly took place last year July.

The woman claimed that she complained to CJIA’s chief, Ramesh Ghir, who promised to get to the bottom of the matter. When contacted by Kaieteur News, Ghir claimed that it had been investigated, but airport officials could not confirm that anything happened.

The woman had said that she never heard from the CJIA’s management about the matter again, until she decided to inquire about it.

The alleged victim has since filed a report at the Timehri Police Station.

Since the start of the investigation, police had encountered difficulty getting witnesses to supply statements.

In addition to the case under police investigation, Kaieteur News has reported that four women walked off the job in 2012 after what they claimed was systematic pressure for them to have sexual relations with another high-ranking official.

At present, the airport official implicated in the case before the police is back at work. He had proceeded on leave to make way for an ongoing probe of the complaint of sexual misconduct.

The airport’s management also withdrew the airport security credentials of the woman who made the complaint. Her security pass has not been restored.