Soldier robbed while bathing in backyard 

May 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old soldier was on Monday night robbed of his gold chains by two gunmen while bathing in his backyard at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, Region 10.

Police identified the victim as Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Rank Cleveland Daniels.

The 25-year-old man was reportedly attacked by the gunmen at 22:00h.

According to Police, Daniels was showering in his yard when two men armed with a gun attacked him; pulled off his two gold chains valued at $389,000 from around his neck and ran away.

The victim reported the incident to police and an investigation was launched.

No arrests have been made.

Every country demanding more and more taxes, not Guyana.

