Man robbed of jewellery after leaving wedding house

Latest update May 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
May 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A mechanic was on Sunday Morning robbed of his gold jewellery, cell phone and cash after leaving a wedding house on Bennet Dam, Rosignol, Berbice.
Police said that the mechanic, 26-year-old Ramesh Tottoram of 91 Zor en Hope, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice (WBB) was attacked around 01:00 hrs by two men armed with a gun.
Tottoram had just left the wedding house and was walking on the same street the wedding was held when the bandits pounced on him.
Police said that the suspects fired several shots in the air after relieving the mechanic of his belongings before making good their escape.
Investigations are ongoing.
