Gunmen rob Diamond family during home invasion

May 22, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Three masked gunmen invaded the home of a Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) family early Monday morning and robbed them of cash and jewellery.

Police said that the victims run a business at their home. They have been identified as 46-year-old Mahase Roop, 19-year-old Akash Roop, 14-year-old Komaladevi Ragbeer, and 44-year-old Bahanu Roop.

The home invasion occurred just about 03:00h and the family members were awaken by demands for cash and jewellery. Fearful for their lives they complied.

The bandits reportedly carted off with over $1.2 million in cash and Jewellery.

Investigations are ongoing.

