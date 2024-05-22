Gunmen rob Diamond family during home invasion

Latest update May 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Three masked gunmen invaded the home of a Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) family early Monday morning and robbed them of cash and jewellery.
Police said that the victims run a business at their home. They have been identified as 46-year-old Mahase Roop, 19-year-old Akash Roop, 14-year-old Komaladevi Ragbeer, and 44-year-old Bahanu Roop.
The home invasion occurred just about 03:00h and the family members were awaken by demands for cash and jewellery. Fearful for their lives they complied.
The bandits reportedly carted off with over $1.2 million in cash and Jewellery.
Investigations are ongoing.
