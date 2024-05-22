80 surgeries conducted at new Aishalton theatre – Min Anthony

Kaieteur News – Since 2023, approximately 80 surgeries have been successfully completed at the newly constructed surgical theatre in Aishalton Village, Region Nine.

The $70 million investment by the government has eliminated the need for residents to travel to Lethem or Georgetown for surgeries and supporting treatments. They can now access these services right in their village. This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during a recent engagement with Aishalton residents.

“Even now…We still have some work that we have to do and we’re committed to doing that…Since we’ve put that operating theatre in place, we have been able to send in teams of surgeons…and they did more than 80 different surgeries for the residents here and surrounding communities,” Minister Anthony disclosed.

Surgical capacity has also been introduced in other regions, including Moruca in Region One and Kamarang, in Region Seven. Mini theatres are also expected to be established at the Annai, Karasabai, and Sand Creek health facilities in the Rupununi region.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony noted that the government has invested $300 million over the past years to improve all health facilities across Region Nine. This is part of the government’s overall agenda to expand health services to the hinterland, ensuring residents enjoy quality and efficient services in the comfort of their homeland. State-of-the-art hospitals are set to be constructed in Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem, which will offer expanded health services. (DPI)