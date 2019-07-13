Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Teen jailed for stealing bus driver's money

A teen who was caught by public-spirited persons and handed over to the police after trying to run away with a bus driver’s money, yesterday appeared before a city magistrate where he was sentenced to prison after admitting to the offence.

Jailed: Daniel Wilson

Daniel Wilson, 18, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.
The charge stated that on July 10, 2019, at Lombard Street, Georgetown, Wilson stole $24,620 in cash, property of Oslyn Roberts. The defendant first denied the charge that was read to him.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts, and also the fact that the defendant was positively identified by the virtual complainant.
The facts of the charge read that on the day in question when the defendant was confronted by the virtual complainant (Roberts), he attempted to run away, but he was caught by persons in the area along with police ranks on patrol duties.
After Wilson was caught, he handed over the money to Roberts. He was then arrested and taken into police custody where he was charged. Prosecutor Brummell ended her statement by mentioning that the evidence against the defendant was very strong.
It was then that Wilson decided to change his not guilty plea to guilty. He then offered to give an explanation to the court.
He said that, “When I come down to town in a bus, I went walking when I see the money in the bus door. When I collect the money, he see me, so I start run, but some people ketch me and I give back the man he money.”
“He start cuff me up in me belly and dem other people start beat me up and calling me a thief…Watch your worship, my skin still bruise up from when they beat me,” Wilson added, while displaying his alleged injuries.
After listening to his explanation, Magistrate McGusty sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment, citing that he is a young man and therefore he has no need to commit such acts.
Wilson then told the court that he was under pressure from a previous magistrate who he is before in relation to another matter.
“Madam, the other magistrate putting me under pressure, ‘cause she tell me I must pay the other person in that matter some money and we done, but I don’t know where I getting all that money, so she pressuring me. I don’t thief madam, just give me a chance.”

 

