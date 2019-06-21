GBTI Open Gentle/ Lewis win mixed doubles Gentle returns to beat Richmond in Singles

Wednesday night’s action in the tenth annual Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) at the GBTI Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air saw the completion of two games from the previous night, wins in Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles and two walkovers.

The Afrucia Gentle/ Gavin Lewis, Leyland Leacock/ Kizzy Richmond mixed doubles game resumed with the former pair leading 6-1, 1-2 before eventually winning 6-1,6-3.

The Gregoire Vincent and Joshua Kalekyezi contest resumed with Vincent leading 7-5, 6-5 before Vincent took the match 7-5, 7-5.

Gentle returned later in the Evening to beat Kizzy Richmond 6-3, 6-0.

Gavin Lewis/Daniel Lopes got a walkover from Anthony Downes/Leyland Leacock, while Gentle got a walkover from Simone Boucher.