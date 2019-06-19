June Session of Berbice Criminal Assizes Opens

A total of 70 cases, including 62 for murder, are listed to be heard at the June session of the Berbice Criminal Assizes that was opened yesterday outside the Berbice High Court building on Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who is currently sitting in the Criminal Court in the Berbice High Court, presided over the opening session. Justice Barlow was accompanied by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall who is presiding over the civil court in the county.

The judges were accompanied by Divisional Commander of Police ‘B’ Division Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine, assisted by Assistant Superintendent of Police Antonio Fredericks.

A police contingent of 28 officiated in the march past and parade, which was commanded by Assistant Superintendent Elton Davidson with Inspector Michael Newland, the parade Inspector. There were two parade Sergeants in Rodwell Downer and Philbert Wilburg and 24 other ranks.

The ranks who were accompanied by a police military band, performed with the usual pomp and ceremony as they gave an impressive display.

Justice Barlow inspected the Guard of Honour in the company of Assistant Commissioner Langevine, and Assistant Superintendents Davidson and Fredericks.

The police contingent had earlier marched off from ‘B’ Division Headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand, before proceeding along Strand, New Amsterdam, in front of the High Court, where the parade was held.

Accompanying the parade were OC No.1 Woman Superintendent Yonette Stephens, Traffic Officer Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams, Chief Inspector Bernard Brown and Woman Inspector Grace Bristol, among others.

When the session was called to order Justice Barlow spoke to the jurors present. She told them that Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry is expected to replace her shortly. She thanked those in attendance for coming out and outlined to them some of their roles and responsibilities as jurors. She also outlined to them some implications and consequences of not turning up for jury service.

Despite the rain, Justices Barlow and Morris-Ramlall and Assistant Commissioner Langevine took the salute.