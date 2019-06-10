Linden Chamber condemns NICIL’S decision to revoke GIAAC lease

The Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce & Development (LCICD) in a press release, has expressed its full support for the proposed Solar Farm Project at Kara Kara, Linden.

The farm is to be undertaken by the Guyana Initiative Against Climate Change ( GIACC). The Linden Chamber thus calls for a review of NICIL’s decision, to revoke the Company’s lease.

NICIL in a letter to GIAAC, stated, “Given your breaches of clauses 5(a)and 6(1)NICIL hereby gives you formal notice of our intention to terminate the lease pursuant to clauses 10(a)and 10(e).”

NICIL indicated, however, that it is always supportive of projects that ‘engender growth and development’, and thus is willing to identify an alternative location, for the operations of GIACC.

This, it was noted, would be subject to the resubmission of a comprehensive business proposal, along with all the necessary statutory requirements, regulations and permits from all other relevant authorities, NICIL detailed.

The letter was copied to Minister Winston Jordan, Dr. Vincent Adams, Executive Director of the EPA, and Mr Colvin -Heath London acting CEO of NICIL.

The letter stated that at a meeting held on May 9, 2019 and attended by representatives of NICIL, the Office of Climate Change, the Environmental Protection Agency, representatives from the Ministry of Communities and a Member of Parliament of Region 10, that “they were apprised” that to date, no attempts had been made by GIÀCC, to obtain the necessary environmental permit, which is required under the Environmental Protection Act 1996.

Alluding to the letter, the Chamber posited, “LCICD Executive Council Members, having met at our office on June 4, 2019 and perused the evidential documentation presented by GIACC, condemns NICIL’s intentions, to revoke the lease signed with Guyana Initiative Against Climate Change (GIACC) on August 4, 2017 for the alleged violations of Section 5 (a) and 6 (1) of the lease agreement.”

The Chamber, in citing the reasons for its position, posited that NICIL denied the Leasee (GIACC) fair opportunity to acquire legal license to operate the business, since (GIÀCC) was never provided with a stamped notarized Lease, even though NICIL accepted lease fee payment, from the company over the period 2017-2019.

The Chamber further indicated that NICIL, failed to “honour” a scheduled meeting with GIACC representatives, who travelled to Guyana from the USA, specifically to address the issue of notarization. That meeting was reportedly scheduled and confirmed by Mr Colvin Heath-London CEO (Ag) of NICIL, for April 15, 2019 at 9:30 am at NICIL’s Office.

According to the Chamber, failing to meet with GIACC, denied the company a fair hearing. “In this regard, the Executives of the Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce & Development (LCICD) call on all our partners; Private Sector Commission, Fellow Chambers of Commerce and Private Sector agencies to join us in condemning the proposed unconscionable actions by NICIL.”

The release added that the Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce & Development is the stakeholder body that speaks on behalf of the private sector in Linden, and not the Linden Mayor & Town Council.

Particular reference, was made to a letter from Mayor Waneka Arrindel, dated May 9, 2019 to GIACC, which indicated that, the Linden Mayor and Town Council, during a meeting with stakeholders, had made the decision, that the proposed site for GIACC’S operations “is not viable and appropriate given the future infrastructural development plans of Linden and the Mayor and Town Council.”

With regard to NICIL’S suggestion that it is willing to “identify an alternative location” for GIACC , executives of the Company, have long indicated, that the Kara Kara site, possesses all the unique features, for them to successfully implement their Solar Farm Project.

Senior Business Strategist of the Company, Everton Forris, in a recent interview, declared, ‘The reason this location was picked out by GIACC and the former CEO of NICIL, Horace James, is because of the creek-that’s running water, along with the nearby mountains and hills.’

“Mr. James was a highly qualified engineer with the Bauxite Company, and was very competent and knowledgeable, so we based our decisions, taking into consideration his very erudite advice.

“In fact, GIACC requires the running water and high nighttime winds which are produced by the temperature differential, between the lake and the land, as the land cools down more rapidly than the water, in the evening. The hills are also necessary for pumped hydroelectric storage.”

Meanwhile CEO of GIACC Sharon Benjamin-Fauconier remains adamant, that despite everything that’s happening, GIÀCC remains resolute in their decision to do whatever it takes to bring the project to fruition.

According to GIÀCC, at least 500 Lindeners will be employed in its first six years of operations. The Company conservatively estimates that it will provide 20 permanent positions by the end of the first year of operations at the Kara Kara site; 100 permanent positions by the end of the third year, and 500 permanent positions by the end of the sixth year.

The multi-million-dollar enterprise, which would be powered exclusively by renewable energy, will encompass a 500-acre solar farm, and is expected to produce a variety of products and services for both local and overseas markets, Executives of the Company claim.