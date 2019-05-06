Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

D’Andrade wins Masjid Al Nur 5km in T&T

May 06, 2019 Sports 0

Guyanese athlete Lionel D’ Andrade continued his good form in Trinidad and Tobago when he captured the Masjid Al Nur 5km race recently.

Lionel D’ Andrade as crosses the finish line.

D’Andrade clocked 19 minutes and 29 seconds to win the event ahead of Omesh Persaud of the host nation who clocked 19:32 and Romario Peters who placed third in 19:51.

 

More in this category

Sports

Defi Sportif Altergo…Walter Grant-Stuart captures gold in 40-mile road Race

Defi Sportif Altergo…Walter Grant-Stuart captures gold in...

May 06, 2019

Placed 3rd in TT but relegated to 6th Guyana’s top Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart has once again proved that he belongs amongst the best in the world by putting on a world class...
Read More
Campbell and Hope’s historic day guides Windies to emphatic win

Campbell and Hope’s historic day guides Windies...

May 06, 2019

National Junior and Youth Championships…Two-day event completed despite rain

National Junior and Youth...

May 06, 2019

Pan American U23/Elite Road Cycling Championships – Mexico…Guyanese trio included in 29 that DNF; 19 completed arduous event

Pan American U23/Elite Road Cycling Championships...

May 06, 2019

D’Andrade wins Masjid Al Nur 5km in T&T

D’Andrade wins Masjid Al Nur 5km in T&T

May 06, 2019

Diamond New Scheme are MYO Inter Jamaat softball champs

Diamond New Scheme are MYO Inter Jamaat softball...

May 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The police is a lost cause

    Last week, there were three murders during home invasions. A pensioner was found dead, with stab wounds, at his home in... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]