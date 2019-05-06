D’Andrade wins Masjid Al Nur 5km in T&T

Guyanese athlete Lionel D’ Andrade continued his good form in Trinidad and Tobago when he captured the Masjid Al Nur 5km race recently.

D’Andrade clocked 19 minutes and 29 seconds to win the event ahead of Omesh Persaud of the host nation who clocked 19:32 and Romario Peters who placed third in 19:51.